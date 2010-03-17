Sanjay Gupta & Rebecca Olson

1 of 4

The Love Story

As a neurosurgeon and CNN senior medical correspondent who spent a month with the U.S. Navy in Iraq, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, 35, has been in plenty of trying situations. But his resolve was tested anew when he proposed to Rebecca Olson, 36. "I wrote her a poem and in the last line asked her to marry me," says Gupta. "Watching her read it, I was very nervous-it was over a page long." Adds Olson, a family law attorney, "He was down on one knee and asking me to marry him before I even got to the end!"