Salma Hayek Responded to Critics Saying She Married for Money
She and François-Henri Pinault have been together for 15 years.
Even though she's been married to her husband for 15 years, Salma Hayek-Pinault is still getting hate from people who think that she's only with billionaire French businessman François-Henri Pinault for his money. During an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, she shared that it doesn't really bother her anymore, though she pointed out that nobody really knows what's going on in her marriage but her — and that's all that matters.
Hayek told Shepard that Pinault's more than just a business magnate (he's the chairman and CEO of Kering, a luxury fashion conglomerate) and he agreed. Shepard explained that he's met Pinault, saying that he's actually "so foxy."
"In pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He's made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way," Hayek said. "When I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage. She married him for the money.' I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, bitch. Think what you want. Fifteen years together.' And we are strong in love, and I don't even get offended."
Hayek went on to say that she was aware that he was super-wealthy when they met and it was actually a turn-off. But, she added, he managed to get past all of that. In addition to being married for well over a decade, the two share a 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.
"It was the last thing I wanted. It was not my type at all," she said. "And I came in with the preconceptions and he melted them all away."
Hayek added that implying that she's in an arranged marriage doesn't just affect her. It's an insult to Pinault who she called "the love of my life" in a 2019 interview with InStyle. "It's not just an insult to me," she said. "I'm not the one being judged only ... they cannot begin to imagine what a joy that human being is."