This Lipstick Is So Gorgeous, Salma Hayek's Daughter Stole Hers

One of the strangest things about working in the media is seeing stars' offspring grow up (to say nothing of how bizarre it must be for the kids themselves). It feels like just yesterday Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault got married, yet their daughter, 14-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault, recently starred in a Vogue France video with her mom — and shared some of the products she's swiped off her vanity.

The duo took turns running through the contents of their handbags, and while Hayek didn't delve into the bulging makeup bag she revealed, Pinault walked viewers through the three perfumes and multiple lip options she carries around (must be a heavy bag). She touted Charlotte Tilbury's ″iconic nude″ lip liner, Victoria Beckham's lip tint, and Gucci's Long-Lasting Satin Lipstick in Mildred Rosewood, which Hayek said was stolen out from under her nose.

Courtesy

Shop now: $42; sephora.com

As Hayek commented when her daughter whipped out the lipstick, it's a gorgeous shade. The burgundy-hinted rose also won compliments from Sephora shoppers, who called it the "perfect everyday" color. The "luxurious" formula goes on "creamy, opaque and smooth," and people with tan and brown skin tones specifically dubbed Mildred Rosewood a fantastic nude. Others with lighter skin decreed it an ideal fall shade, writing that it reads reddish but is everywhere-appropriate.

While the $42 price tag probably isn't a deterrent for Hayek (especially considering her husband is the CEO of Kering, which owns Gucci), regular customers said the Art Deco-inspired beauty of the embossed gold tube is worth the extra dollars. Despite its comfortable satin finish, reviewers were impressed by how long the lipstick lasts and the pretty stain it leaves behind.

If you want to try the Hayek-approved Gucci Long-Lasting Satin Lipstick, get it for $42 at Sephora.