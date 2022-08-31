This Lipstick Is So Gorgeous, Salma Hayek's Daughter Stole Hers

Reviewers call it the perfect shade for fall.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Lipstick Is So Gorgeous, Salma Hayek's Daughter Stole Hers
Photo: Getty Images

One of the strangest things about working in the media is seeing stars' offspring grow up (to say nothing of how bizarre it must be for the kids themselves). It feels like just yesterday Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault got married, yet their daughter, 14-year-old Valentina Paloma Pinault, recently starred in a Vogue France video with her mom — and shared some of the products she's swiped off her vanity.

The duo took turns running through the contents of their handbags, and while Hayek didn't delve into the bulging makeup bag she revealed, Pinault walked viewers through the three perfumes and multiple lip options she carries around (must be a heavy bag). She touted Charlotte Tilbury's ″iconic nude″ lip liner, Victoria Beckham's lip tint, and Gucci's Long-Lasting Satin Lipstick in Mildred Rosewood, which Hayek said was stolen out from under her nose.

Solara Suncare Fortune Teller Brightening Sunscreen Serum
Courtesy

Shop now: $42; sephora.com

As Hayek commented when her daughter whipped out the lipstick, it's a gorgeous shade. The burgundy-hinted rose also won compliments from Sephora shoppers, who called it the "perfect everyday" color. The "luxurious" formula goes on "creamy, opaque and smooth," and people with tan and brown skin tones specifically dubbed Mildred Rosewood a fantastic nude. Others with lighter skin decreed it an ideal fall shade, writing that it reads reddish but is everywhere-appropriate.

While the $42 price tag probably isn't a deterrent for Hayek (especially considering her husband is the CEO of Kering, which owns Gucci), regular customers said the Art Deco-inspired beauty of the embossed gold tube is worth the extra dollars. Despite its comfortable satin finish, reviewers were impressed by how long the lipstick lasts and the pretty stain it leaves behind.

If you want to try the Hayek-approved Gucci Long-Lasting Satin Lipstick, get it for $42 at Sephora.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Makeup for Pale Skin
Here Are 14 of the Best Makeup Products for Pale Skin
10 Iconic Lipstick Shades Famous Brides Wore Down the Aisle
The Exact Lipstick 11 Celebrities Wore On Their Wedding Day
Best Eyeliners
The 13 Best Eyeliners for Every Look and Budget
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Returns to Her Sexy, Action-Heroine Roots
Salma Hayek Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week 2022
Salma Hayek Had a Rare Outing with Her Daughters Front Row at Balenciaga
KALEY CUOCO
Who Won Fashion Today?
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
How To Look Like a Kardashian - Lead
The Beauty Products You Need to Look Like Your Favorite Kardashian
Nick Barose
Exclusive! Raid Nick Barose's Massive Fall Makeup Kit
Salma Hayek, Josh Lucas
Salma Hayek Texted Ex-Boyfriend Josh Lucas After She Gave Birth to Her Daughter
State of the Arts: Beauty Boss
26 Black Beauty Brand Founders Changing The Industry
Oscars After Party Beauty
The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party Was Full of Incredible Beauty Moments
Amy Adams
The Best Beauty Looks from the 2019 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Oscar's Best Beauty
The Best Beauty Looks from the 2018 Oscars
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Relive All the Front Row Star Moments at Fashion Month
Julianne Hough in red bikini in Safe Haven
The Most Memorable Swimsuits Ever