Salma Hayek Has Blessed Our Feeds With Another Bathing Suit Photo
And she's giving us major travel envy
Salma Hayek has posted another bathing suit photo to social media. The actress posed for a picture as she enjoyed having fun in the Sunday sun.
Hayek simply captioned the photo "#sundayfunday," and it looks like she is having a fun day indeed. The Like a Boss star sported a fashion-forward maroon, one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline and beaded drawstrings.
Hayek is always giving us a taste of the sweet life by posting bathing-suit clad pictures on her Instagram. At the end of last year, the star appeared to be in a tropical location, sharing enviable bikini photos in beautiful locations, decked out in cute beachwear and shades. She opened up to ET about her "liberating" bathing suit pictures saying "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation."
She jokingly continued with a seriously relatable statement, that she "had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini" after the Covid-19 quarantine.
"I saved my pictures, I'm not in the same condition today and I'm spreading the love out like every two weeks," she said. "I'm going to put up another one. I'm almost running out of them but I don't know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!"
It's hard to tell if this most recent shot is from her previous trip or if she's in a new beautiful location vacationing again.
"People are sick of it but I'm going to let them take a break," she added. "They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location."
But we're loving the beachy pictures, Salma, because it has us looking forward to some post-vaccine tropical travels.