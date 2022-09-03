Salma Hayek Rang In Her 56th Birthday While Dancing in a Red Bikini

As the internet's favorite swimsuit influencer (and thirst-trap queen extraordinaire), it comes as no surprise that Salma Hayek celebrated her birthday with a new bikini post.

On Friday, the actress rang in the big 5-6 with a festive video shared to Instagram. While wearing a red halter bikini top and matching brief bottoms, Salma danced to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" as she cruised around on a speedboat in an undisclosed paradise. Beneath a pair of reflective green sunglasses, Salma seemingly went bare-faced and left her dark hair in air-dried waves. As she recorded herself with her cell phone in one hand, she held onto a straw sunhat in the other.

"Happy 56th birthday to me!!!" Hayek captioned the celebratory footage, adding the hashtag #alwaysgrateful.

Whether it's summertime, her birthday, or none of the above, we can always bet on Salma to be in a bathing suit. Last month, she modeled a classic black two-piece with a matching striped coverup and a coordinating hat and sunglasses, and months earlier, this winter, she made Hot Girl January a thing by taking a dip in the freezing cold ocean dressed in a blue bikini and nothing else. Basically, nothing comes between Salma and her swimwear.