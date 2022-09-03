Salma Hayek Rang In Her 56th Birthday While Dancing in a Red Bikini

On a boat.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 3, 2022 @ 02:15PM
Salma Hayek Birthday Bikini
Photo: Getty

As the internet's favorite swimsuit influencer (and thirst-trap queen extraordinaire), it comes as no surprise that Salma Hayek celebrated her birthday with a new bikini post.

On Friday, the actress rang in the big 5-6 with a festive video shared to Instagram. While wearing a red halter bikini top and matching brief bottoms, Salma danced to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" as she cruised around on a speedboat in an undisclosed paradise. Beneath a pair of reflective green sunglasses, Salma seemingly went bare-faced and left her dark hair in air-dried waves. As she recorded herself with her cell phone in one hand, she held onto a straw sunhat in the other.

"Happy 56th birthday to me!!!" Hayek captioned the celebratory footage, adding the hashtag #alwaysgrateful.

Whether it's summertime, her birthday, or none of the above, we can always bet on Salma to be in a bathing suit. Last month, she modeled a classic black two-piece with a matching striped coverup and a coordinating hat and sunglasses, and months earlier, this winter, she made Hot Girl January a thing by taking a dip in the freezing cold ocean dressed in a blue bikini and nothing else. Basically, nothing comes between Salma and her swimwear.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
This Lipstick Is So Gorgeous, Salma Hayek's Daughter Stole Hers
This Lipstick Is So Gorgeous, Salma Hayek's Daughter Stole Hers
Gabrielle Union Swimsuit
Gabrielle Union's Slouchy Bikini Makes Us Want to Wear Our Bathing Suits Wrong
9 Sexy Swimsuit Style Lessons We've Learned From Jennifer Lopez
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Celebrated Her 56th Birthday With a Sexy Selfie and a Plunging Lace Top
Kendall Jenner Lead
Celebrities in Bikinis
Dua Lipa Bedazzled Bra Top
Dua Lipa Rang In Her 27th Birthday Wearing the Tiniest Bedazzled Bra
IS_020122_StateoftheArts_Fashion_1x1
51 Black-Owned Brands to Shop All Year Round
Salma Hayek Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week 2022
Salma Hayek Had a Rare Outing with Her Daughters Front Row at Balenciaga
Julianne Hough in red bikini in Safe Haven
The Most Memorable Swimsuits Ever
Mariah Carey
Let Us Count The Ways Mariah Carey Is Too Fabulous for Words
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Braced the Cold Ocean in a Blue Bikini
George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
100 Memorable Celebrity Wedding Moments
Anne Hathaway - Alice in Wonderland
June 29-July 5
Anantara Phuket Villas, Thailand
Hot Hotels
Celebrity Wedding Dresses - Julianna Margulies
The Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Salma Hayek Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter
Salma Hayek Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter