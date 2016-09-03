Salma Hayek Serenaded by Mariachi Band for Her 50th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Salma Hayek! It looks likes 50 is kicking off with plenty of fanfare and fun.

On her birthday yesterday, Hayek was greeted by a full mariachi band when she returned to the set of Beatriz At Dinner which she's currently shooting in Los Angeles. The musical reception was organized by the film's cast and crew and director Miguel Arteta. Someone on set filmed Hayek's adorable reaction to the birthday surprise—a quick clip which she later posted to her Instagram.

Thanks to the production of #beatrizatdinner for receiving me with a #mariachi for my birthday #50 Gracias a la producción de #beatrizatdinner por recibirme con mariachi en mi cumpleaños #50 @mariachivocesmexico A video posted by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Sep 2, 2016 at 4:35pm PDT

"Thanks to the production of #beatrizatdinner for receiving me with a #mariachi for my birthday #50," the gorgeous actress captioned the post. In the clip, Hayek as seen exiting a car to be welcomed by a joyous mariachi performance by men dressed in head-to-toe traditional attire. They sing and play for the beaming birthday girl as she takes in the sweet surprise surrounded by the film's cast and crew. At the end of the clip, a very happy Hayek walks over to Arteta to give him a big hug.

Beatriz At Dinner is set to be released in 2017 and also stars Chloe Sevigny, Connie Britton, and John Lithgow.