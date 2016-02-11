Inside Saint Laurent's L.A. Fashion Show—See the Celebrity Attendees

While Fashion Week kicked off in New York City Wednesday, Los Angeles had a mini celebration of its own with the star-studded (and stunning) presentation of Hedi Slimane’s Saint Laurent fall 2016 collections.

The show, which featured both Part 1 of the women's and the entire men's collections, took place at the Hollywood Palladium and was packed with famous faces, industry bigwigs, and fashion lovers, with guests giving their own takes on the Saint Laurent vibe. Celebrities lined the highly anticipated show's front row: Lady Gaga kicked back with Courtney Love (above) and Justin Bieber snapped cell phone photos between Joan Jett and Mark Ronson. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi chatted with Sam Smith while sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning laughed with each other in their seats.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Proves She Loves Jennifer Lawrence (Just Like the Rest of Us)

As the show kicked off, a hush fell over the room, rock music kicked up, and two sets of stage lights lifted from the ground and flickered dramatically. Models strutted out in statement-making pieces and wowed in structured glitzy gold dresses, sequined black dresses and pants, fur jackets, belted dresses, and other looks that would make any fashion maven feel faint.

The glitz and glam wasn’t just reserved for the women’s pieces, though. Male models fiercely walked out as well, with one rocking a black knee-length sequined jacket and another wearing a creamy embellished blazer among other eye-catching styles.

RELATED: Pamela Anderson's Son, Dylan Jagger Lee, Is Now a Saint Laurent Model

While the models struck their poses, Lady Gaga shook her platinum blonde curls fiercely to the music—and Mother Monster wasn’t the only one into the tunes and the show. Love and Lenny Kravitz bobbed their heads and tapped their feet throughout the 15-minute presentation, which was also viewed by the likes of Emma Roberts and Sylvester Stallone, as well as Demi Moore and her daughters Tallulah and Scout Willis.

PHOTOS: 11 InStyle Editors Reveal Their #NYFW Shoe Game

When the show wrapped up, Hedi Slimane quickly walked out and waved, wearing a velvet blazer, skinny jeans, and booties as guests including Jessica Alba, Lisa Bonet, and Zoë Kravitz (who told InStyle she thought the show was “beautiful, chic, dramatic and perfect”) gave standing ovations.

It was soon time for the after-party, and those who stayed got more of a taste of Slimane’s musical preferences, with Jett, Beck, and Curtis Harding among performers who provid tunes for the festivities.

See photos of the star-studded front row: