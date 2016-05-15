See Sailor Brinkley Cook's Stunning Prom Dress

Christie Brinkley's mini-me daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook just reached a major milestone in her life: prom. The 17-year-old model posted pre-event photos last night in a gorgeous tiered nude lace dress with a deep-V neckline. Undone waves and natural makeup were a perfect fit for the fresh-faced beauty. "Senior prom this is crazy and cliche," the fashion darling captioned one photo with her date (a "surfer musician" with curly locks). Mom Christie posted a snap of the pair saying: "It wouldn't be Prom Night without the Prom Pose! Or a parent pacing, and watching the clock...lol!"

Brinkley Cook has admitted to being a bit of a homebody. "Mostly all of my friends favor night life to the morning but I'm the opposite which gets me frequently teased," the teenager admits in her IMG Models profile. We're glad she stayed out past her bedtime to savor the last few moments of high school.

