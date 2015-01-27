SAG Awards 2015: See the Best Beauty Moments

If the beauty looks showcased at the SAG Awards are a hint of what we can expect at the Oscars, then we say bring it on---2015 is going to be the most glamorous awards season yet, and if you need further evidence, check out the stunning hair and makeup Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis, and Reese Witherspoon each wore to work the red carpet.

To complement her vintage Galliano gown, Aniston's hairstylist Chris McMillan played off of the boho-chic vibe by creating a voluminous blowout with a soft wave. "I love an amazing blowout, period," he says. "My favorite part about this look is that Jennifer simply looks like the best version of herself, and that she's so comfortable in her own skin." Davis, who took home honors for her role in How to Get Away with Murder, also won big in the beauty department with her gorgeous natural curls, a kohl-rimmed eye, and glowing skin while Witherspoon went ultra-dramatic with her wine-toned smoky eye and coordinating lip.

Along with Jennifer, Viola, and Reese, we rounded up even more of our favorite beauty moments from last night's show. Click through our gallery to see each of our favorite looks in detail, with insider tips from the stars' makeup artists and hairstylists on how to recreate them!

PHOTOS: See the Best Beauty Moments from the 2015 SAG Awards