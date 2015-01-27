SAG Awards 2015: See the Best Beauty Moments

If the beauty looks showcased at the SAG Awards are a hint of what we can expect at the Oscars, then we say bring it on---2015 is going to be the most glamorous awards season yet, and if you need further evidence, check out the stunning hair and makeup Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis, and Reese Witherspoon each wore to work the red carpet.

To complement her vintage Galliano gown, Aniston's hairstylist Chris McMillan played off of the boho-chic vibe by creating a voluminous blowout with a soft wave. "I love an amazing blowout, period," he says. "My favorite part about this look is that Jennifer simply looks like the best version of herself, and that she's so comfortable in her own skin." Davis, who took home honors for her role in How to Get Away with Murder, also won big in the beauty department with her gorgeous natural curls, a kohl-rimmed eye, and glowing skin while Witherspoon went ultra-dramatic with her wine-toned smoky eye and coordinating lip.

Along with Jennifer, Viola, and Reese, we rounded up even more of our favorite beauty moments from last night's show. Click through our gallery to see each of our favorite looks in detail, with insider tips from the stars' makeup artists and hairstylists on how to recreate them!

Reese Witherspoon

With the icons of the film noir era as her muse, Witherspoon's makeup artist Molly Stern paired the star's low chignon and Giorgio Armani gown with a subtle smoky eye, flushed complexion, and a berry lip. After a layer of Laura Mercier's Silk Creme Photo Edition Foundation (available April 2015), she swept on the Kjaer Weis Cream Blush in Lovely ($56; kjaerweis.com) to impart a believable glow. Moving on to the eyes, Stern repurposed Laura Mercier's Creme Blush in Blaze ($25; lauramercier.com) as a shadow, working the hue onto the star's lids, then layered the Matte Eye Color in Truffle ($24; lauramercier.com) over the top. She then went over the eye with Make Up For Ever's Artist Shadow in Morello Cherry ($21; sephora.com) to make the color pop. "We went for a matte, earthy wine all over the lids, and smoked it out underneath the lash line," she says. After a sweep of brown liner and a few coats of mascara, Laura Mercier's Creme Smooth Lip Color in Cocoa underneath a layer of the Lip Glace in Black Cherry ($27 and $25; lauramercier.com) completed the effect.
Viola Davis

With her kohl-rimmed eyes, lengthy lashes, glossy lip, and glowing complexion, the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series winner also won big in the beauty department. A set of dangling earrings and Davis' gorgeous natural curls added drama to her white Max Mara gown.
Jennifer Aniston

Aniston's hairstylist Chris McMillan played off of the sexy, boho-chic vibe of her vintage Galliano gown to create a bouncy blowout that held a soft curl. "I love an amazing blowout, period," he says. McMillan worked the yet-to-be-released Blowout product (available in April) through the star's damp strands, then dried hair using a round brush. He followed by spritzing the Instant Texture Mist ($26; livingproof.com) into his hands, and applied the product into her ends to create a piecey appearance. "Finishing with the Instant Texture Mist, you don't even need hairspray," he adds. "My favorite part about this look is that Jennifer simply looks like the best version of herself, and that she's so comfortable in her own skin."
Lupita Nyong'O

Never one to shy away from a bold style choice, our reigning fashion muse continued the whimsical feeling of her printed Elie Saab number into her hair and makeup with a braided updo, complemented by soft metallic shadow and a statement lip. "Creamy red lips, luminous glowing skin, and elegant, elongated brows are the epitome of 1940s movie star glamour," makeup artist Nick Barose says of his inspiration. To frame her face, he emphasized her arches using the Lancome Le Sourcil Pro Brow Pencil in Brun ($26; lancome-usa.com), then used the Color Design Shadows in Fashion Label and Colour Du Jour ($20 each; lancome-usa.com) on her lids. Barose followed by using the eye pencil in Golden Riviera ($27; lancome-usa.com) to add a subtle highlight, and topped off the eye with a sweep of liquid liner and a few coats of mascara. For her ruby pout, Barose traced her lips using Lancome's Le Crayon in Garnet ($25; lancome-usa.com) and filled in with the L'Absolu Rouge in Caprice ($31; lancome-usa.com).
Emma Stone

Tossing out the rule that redheads can't wear red lipsticks, Emma Stone worked a vivid rouge hue by pairing the Revlon ColorStay Lip Liner in Red ($9; ulta.com) with the Ultra HD Lipstick in HD Gladiolus ($10; ulta.com). "We made Emma's lips a powerful, graphic statement-her red lip was the only color," says Stone's makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. "The effect wasn't glossy, but it wasn't matte. It had a creamy, luxe feeling." A touch of Chanel's Illusion D'Ombre shadow in Mirage ($36; chanel.com) gave the look a subtle hint of shimmer.
Laverne Cox

To mirror the metallic feeling of her stunning Johanna Johnson gown, Cox lacquered up in a trio of shades by Caption Nail Polish. Her manicurist Melissa DeLaCruz started with the nude Just a Little Bit in Love as a base color, then added a glitter ombre effect with the Shizaaam and Trust Me, I'm Faking hues ($12; captionpolish.com) over the top. A navy smoky eye and mermaid-esque waterfall braid completed her look. "Laverne and I decided that we wanted to break the rules a bit," says her hairstylist Ursula Stephen, who used Motions products to achieve the look. "We didn't want to do the typical updo because she was wearing a gown. We wanted to bring some sex appeal to this elegant look." Mission accomplished!
Sofia Vergara

The always-flawless Vergara showcased the right way to do the matchy-matchy effect, pairing the red hue of her Donna Karan Atelier gown with a bold crimson lip. Her mile-long strands were blown out completely smooth, and got a graphic center part.
Claire Danes

“Claire is wearing a Marc Jacobs green dress with large beads on the sides that look so strong and so gorgeous. I wanted to do a makeup routine that could bring that strength up to the face,” says makeup artist Matin Maulawizada. “I did a very graphic liner and kept everything else light and creamy.” First, Maulawizada dabbed on the La Mer’s latest innovator, the Illuminating Eye Gel ($145; nordstrom.com), which immediately freshened up the eye area and also primed the lids for eye shadow. He swept metallic shadow on her outer eyelids and then switched to Chanel’s Illusion D’Ombre Long-Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Fantasme ($36; nordstrom.com) for the inner corners. Further accentuating her eyes with thick liner in a deep green shade, he finished with a few rounds of volumizing mascara.
Danielle Brooks

How did the Orange is the New Black star prepare for the big night? With a gorgeous manicure, of course. After swiping her digits with a sheer nude polish, Brooks’ manicurist, Mr. Luis, mirrored the dark tones found in her Christian Siriano gown by placing navy and iridescent rhinestones on the top of each nail. He then adorned the underside of her tips with a sole crystal, delivering a subtle yet unexpected twist. Love!
Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts’ longtime makeup artist Pati Dubroff took inspiration from another iconic blonde, Julie Christie, for the SAG nominee’s look. To meld with the actress’s aubergine gown, shades of blue and purple were applied to the eyes, covered with a wash of soft pink, creating a “very femme fatal” feel. Elizabeth Arden’s Precision Glide Eyeliners ($22 each; elizabetharden.com) were applied strategically to elongate the eye, with Slate on the lash line at the outer corner, Sapphire at the outer corner, and Blackberry on the upper lash line, and washes of the brand’s Beautiful Color Eye Shadow (Romance on the lid, and Smolder on the outer corners, $19 each; elizabetharden.com), for added dimension. Next, Dubroff lightly filled in her brows with Elizabeth Arden Natural Eye Brow Pencil in Natural Beige ($22; elizabetharden.com) and topped off her eyes with L’Oreal’s Voluminous Mascara in Carbon Black ($8; ulta.com), emphasizing the outer corners for added intensity. Finally, a swipe of light pink lipstick softened the look.
Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum’s metallic pewter gown and dazzling necklace served as inspiration for makeup artist Jo Baker. Prior to makeup, Baker first massaged the star’s skin with Physicans Formula Argan Wear Ultra-Nourishing Illuminating Oil ($15; physicansformula.com) to achieve that coveted red carpet glow. To accentuate her eyes, she used the brand’s Custom Eye Enhancing Extreme Shimmer Eyeliner Trio in Nude ($12; physicansformula.com). “I began with the taupe middle color, tracing over Emmy’s lid and then used the darker charcoal liner close to the base of Emmy’s lash line and winged it out to add volume and drama,” she says. A generous coat of mascara amped up the glam factor even more. “I wanted Emmy’s lip to be pretty and painless—award shows with red carpet can be long and needs to have staying power and comfort,” Baker adds. She used Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm ($4; burtsbees.com) to nourish the lips, before swiping on the brand’s lip crayon in Hawaiian Smolder ($9; burtsbees.com), a soft coral tone.

