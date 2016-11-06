Ryan Seacrest Is a Proud "Man of Honor" in His Sister's Wedding

What a good brother! Ryan Seacrest proved he's a proud sibling, beaming as he served "Man of Honor" duties at his sister's wedding yesterday. The 41-year-old TV host looked great as he stepped up and took on the nontraditional role for his sister.

A year ago, Seacrest shared a sweet Instagram that showed his sister asking him to be her "Man of Honor" when she got married. The radio personality was happy to accept, and yesterday was the big day for both the siblings! Seacrest wore a bold blue suit that was tailored to perfection, along with a white shirt, tan tie, and tan shoes. His little sister Meredith was a stunning bride in her simple, yet elegant gown and veil. Seacrest shared a family pic from the big day, writing a sweet caption for the newlyweds: "Congrats to Meredith on your amazing day and welcome to the family Jimmy!"

He also shared a silly picture from before the ceremony. The two siblings are posing with all the bridesmaids, who wore gorgeous light pink dresses. Seacrest captioned the image with, "trying to fit in... final countdown!"

It looked to be an amazing day for all. Congrats to the happy couple!

