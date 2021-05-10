Ryan Reynolds Found a Way to Troll Blake Lively During His Mother's Day Tribute
Because it's tradition.
Ryan Reynolds always manages to sneak in some trolling. In an otherwise very sweet Mother's Day tribute, Reynolds trolled his wife Blake Lively because it's practically a tradition at this point.
"It can't be said enough… you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," the actor wrote alongside a selfie on Instagram. "I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."
The Deadpool star then snuck in the punch line that we all knew was coming. "Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love," he wrote.
Trolling has practically been the couple's love language since their 2012 marriage. Both stars take any opportunity to troll each other on social media. Most recently, Reynolds posted about their daughter's obsession with "Baby Shark" and his very creative solution.
"My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. There's only one way to fix this," he wrote alongside a movie poster of Lively's film The Shallows, a shark-themed horror movie. Of course, Lively got in on her husband's joke commenting, "She's gonna love Savages."