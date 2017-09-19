Ryan Phillippe Responds to Ex-Girlfriend's Assault Allegations

Ryan Phillippe has spoken out after his ex-girlfriend filed a domestic abuse lawsuit against him Monday.

In court documents, 21-year-old Elsie Hewitt alleges that the actor kicked, punched, and threw her down the stairs, according to People. The Guess model claims that the incident happened after a party in the wee hours of July 4 when she went to Phillippe's house with a friend and that she suffered chest wall pain, abrasions, and severe bruising because of it. She is asking for $1 million.

Phillippe slammed the accusations Tuesday, with the actor's rep issuing this statement: "As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being, and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated."

It continued, "Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused. The claims are false."

The actor himself went on to issue a statement on Twitter, which read, "I am saddened and disgusted by the false allegations being circulated about me. At the time these allegations were initially made, I fully cooperated with law enforcement and a thorough investigation was conducted."

"As a man, raised by women, in a household where women's rights, feminism, and advocacy were very much at the forefront, I am sickened that my name can be found in any article where domestic violence of any kind is being alleged," he continued.

"I have been a public figure for almost 25 years and many untrue things have been said or written about me in the past. That is something you learn to accept if you choose a profession like mine. This time is different. Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a ploy for monetary gain. This is wrong. This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser's allegations are false." A father of three, Phillippe shares two children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and also has a daughter with actress Alexis Knapp.

Meanwhile, Hewitt commented on the allegations on Instagram Monday, captioning a black-and-white selfie: "We spend a lot of time on here showing our happiest moments and it's easy to assume someone's life is perfect. Everyone's fighting their own battles that they understandably choose not to share. Sometimes it's crazy to me that people show interest in me/my life when I've shared so much more of what I'm doing and how I look as opposed to who I really am."

"I'm a very private person but there are some tribulations I've been facing recently so I wanted to say thank u guys for your love, thank you to those who have been there for me, and thank you for those in my life who haven't, for teaching me a good lesson," she continued.

"I think it's important to feel all your feelings, both happy and sad in order to overcome and to grow stronger. everyone is on their own path and has their own pain. Always get back up, keep trying and stand up for yourself and what you believe in. I'll keep working hard and working on lifting my spirits and if anything, just take this as a positive reminder to be the best and kindest you can be in a struggling world full of enough suffering and hatred. I love u."

People confirmed Tuesday that the actor will not face criminal charges.