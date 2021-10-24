Margot Robbie's Barbie Has Found Her Ken in New Live-Action Movie
It looks like Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has finally found its Ken.
Nearly three years after casting Robbie as everyone's favorite childhood doll in Mattel's first live-action film, Deadline reported on Friday that Ryan Gosling is in the final negotiations to play Ken. According to the outlet, Gosling initially passed on the part as Barbie's love interest, but as the studio remained persistent in his casting and the pre-production process continued to be delayed, "an opening in his schedule appeared, allowing him to sign on."
In addition to her on-screen role, Robbie is also co-producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production company, while Greta Gerwig will serve as the film's director. Filming is expected to begin next year and a release date is slated for 2023.
Earlier this year, Robbie opened up about the project during an interview with British Vogue. "People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't,'" she said of the plot, which has yet to be revealed.
Margot noted that the role comes with "a lot of baggage." She continued, "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."