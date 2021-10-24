Margot Robbie's Barbie Has Found Her Ken in New Live-Action Movie

Nearly three years after casting Robbie as everyone's favorite childhood doll in Mattel's first live-action film, Deadline reported on Friday that Ryan Gosling is in the final negotiations to play Ken. According to the outlet, Gosling initially passed on the part as Barbie's love interest, but as the studio remained persistent in his casting and the pre-production process continued to be delayed, "an opening in his schedule appeared, allowing him to sign on."