Ryan Gosling has Abs and Platinum Hair as Ken in the Upcoming Barbie Movie

If the adorable photo of Margot Robbie driving a pink convertible didn't get you excited for the upcoming Barbie movie, the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken surely will. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. ignited the internet and elicited many a thirsty Tweet when it shared the first image of the actor in character.

"#BARBIE July 21, 2023 Only in theaters," the production studio Tweeted alongside a snap of a smirking, platinum blonde Gosling wearing a denim vest left unbuttoned to reveal rock-hard abs and "Ken"-branded briefs that peeked out the top of his low-rise jeans.

Earlier this year, WB shared a picture of Robbie portraying the iconic doll as well as the Greta Gerwig directed film's Summer 2023 release date. The movie, which is currently in production, has an all-star cast that includes Robbie, Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell.

Robbie previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie may not be what fans are expecting. "We like the things that feel a little left of center," she teased. "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted.' … Can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders."