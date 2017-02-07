Ruth Negga's Most Spectacular Looks Ever

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Vivien Killilea/Getty; AKM-GSI
Isabel Jones
Feb 07, 2017 @ 10:45 am

If 2016 had a highlight reel (however brief), Ruth Negga would surely be featured large. The Loving actress made a name for herself as one of the year’s most vibrant breakout stars, both onscreen and on the red carpet, and it’s easy to see why.

The Ethiopian-born beauty embodies the greatest virtues of modern-day Hollywood: unmistakable talent, unique style, and a humble air that makes her seem oh-so approachable.

When it comes to red carpet fashion, Negga has more going for her than a wicked-chic stylist and a mob of luxury designers begging to dress her (though we’re sure those do come with the territory)—in addition to all that, the actress presents herself with such grace and composure everywhere she goes, it’s no wonder that she’s 2016’s reigning It-girl.

Did we mention that she’s humble? At InStyle’s 2017 Golden Globes after-party, Negga gushed to reporters about her custom-made Louis Vuitton gown. “When an artist, a creator, a genius custom-makes something for you, it’s extraordinary,” Negga shared, “It feels like it’s the nicest thing I’ve ever put on my skin. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.” Well said!

Hey, Ruth, let’s be friends—also, can we raid your closet? Here are the actress’s best looks to date. We’re certain this is just the beginning of Negga’s show-stopping red carpet career. Stay tuned…

RELATED: Inside the InStyle & Warner Bros. 2017 Golden Globes After-Party

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch

1 of 17 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Feb. 6, 2017

The fashionable 35-year-old lit up the red carpet at AARP's 16th annual Movies for Grownups Awards in a shimmering Valentino gown bathed in an array of pastels.

Advertisement
2 of 17 RB/Bauer-Griffin

Jan. 9, 2017

Negga donned a lovely leopard-print coat with a fuzzy collar (get a similar look from Asos) over a muted green dress, finished off with a pair of camel-hued stilettos while out and about in Los Angeles. 

3 of 17 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jan. 8, 2017

Negga took the 2017 Golden Globe Awards as an opportunity to school us all in the art of pulling off metallic formal wear. Though she didn't win an award, the actress's futuristic Louis Vuitton gown absolutely stole the show. 

Advertisement
4 of 17 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jan. 7, 2017

Strolling down the BAFTA's red carpet, Negga shone in a black ankle-length gown with metallic floral detailing by The Vampire's Wife and a set of shimmering peep-toe Christian Louboutin pumps ($945; saksfifthavenue.com). 

Advertisement
5 of 17

Jan. 5, 2017

Negga attended W's Golden Globes party in a set of Rodarte high-waisted white trousers and a floral top. 

Advertisement
6 of 17 Vivien Killilea/Getty

Jan. 3, 2017

Negga flawlessly combined textures at Variety's Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs, Calif. The actress donned a delicate top, satin belt, and sequined skirt (all from Erdem), which she paired with a set of metallic Nicholas Kirkwood pumps (shop here for a similar pair: $650; saksfifthavenue.com). 

Advertisement
7 of 17 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Jan. 2, 2017

Negga arrived at the Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala looking radiant in a plunging sheer Valentino gown with intricate embroidery. 

Advertisement
8 of 17 Laurent Viteur/Getty

Dec. 6, 2016

Negga flaunted her sartorial skill in this pleated, bell-sleeve Valentino gown at the Paris premiere of Loving. 

Advertisement
9 of 17 James Devaney/GC Images

Nov. 28, 2016

Negga shone in this sleek Givenchy Haute Couture LBD at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. 

Advertisement
10 of 17 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Nov. 12, 2016

The Loving actress rolled up to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 8th Annual Governors Awards in a fabulous reptilian Gucci gown. For a pair of matching loafers, shop here ($1,190; shop.nordstrom.com). 

Advertisement
11 of 17 Photo Image Press/Barcroft Images/Getty

Oct. 26, 2016

Negga stunned at the N.Y.C. premiere of Loving in an eclectic off-the-shoulder Rodarte gown. 

Advertisement
12 of 17 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Oct. 20, 2016

She made a strong case for wearing white after Labor Day in this incredible Victorian-inspired frock from Valentino.

Advertisement
13 of 17 Paul Archuleta/Getty

Oct. 13, 2016

Negga made us green with style envy last fall when she arrived at People's 'Ones to Watch' event in a pleated and bedazzled ankle-length Prada gown. 

Advertisement
14 of 17 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Sept. 7, 2016

At Cartier's Grand Reopening in N.Y.C., Negga combined two of 2016's most prominent trends in one gorgeous Valentino gown: velvet and knife-pleats. Upping her sartorial relevance even more, the actress topped her look with the ultimate It-girl accessory, a gold choker (shop a similar style here: $500; shopbop.com).

Advertisement
15 of 17 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

June 6, 2016

Once more, Negga opted to walk the red carpet in black lace. The actress paired her asymmetrical Rodarte gown with on-trend velvet pumps (shop a similar pair here: $437; mytheresa.com). 

Advertisement
16 of 17 AKM-GSI

May 16, 2016

Negga first displayed her love of metallics in this Suno gown she wore during a photocall in Cannes. 

Advertisement
17 of 17 Gisela Schober/Getty

May 16, 2016

The floor-length black lace Marc Jacobs gown Negga wore to the Cannes premiere of Loving is the perfect blend of prohibition-era glamour and contemporary finesse. We're calling this look a definite Cannes Do. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!