Ruth Negga's Most Spectacular Looks Ever

If 2016 had a highlight reel (however brief), Ruth Negga would surely be featured large. The Loving actress made a name for herself as one of the year’s most vibrant breakout stars, both onscreen and on the red carpet, and it’s easy to see why.

The Ethiopian-born beauty embodies the greatest virtues of modern-day Hollywood: unmistakable talent, unique style, and a humble air that makes her seem oh-so approachable.

When it comes to red carpet fashion, Negga has more going for her than a wicked-chic stylist and a mob of luxury designers begging to dress her (though we’re sure those do come with the territory)—in addition to all that, the actress presents herself with such grace and composure everywhere she goes, it’s no wonder that she’s 2016’s reigning It-girl.

Did we mention that she’s humble? At InStyle’s 2017 Golden Globes after-party, Negga gushed to reporters about her custom-made Louis Vuitton gown. “When an artist, a creator, a genius custom-makes something for you, it’s extraordinary,” Negga shared, “It feels like it’s the nicest thing I’ve ever put on my skin. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.” Well said!

Hey, Ruth, let’s be friends—also, can we raid your closet? Here are the actress’s best looks to date. We’re certain this is just the beginning of Negga’s show-stopping red carpet career. Stay tuned…

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch