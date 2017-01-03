Ruth Negga

Most Recent

Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Kim Kardashian recently wore a tailored blazer for a dinner and now Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest to take on the borrowed-from-the-boys trend. The entrepreneur and actress celebrated La Perla's pre-fall 2018 collection and dressed in an impeccable getup that consisted of a black, bra-free jacket with a wrap-around black leather belt and wife-leg, floor-grazing pants. Elegant, indeed. Later, she also celebrated the Goop Gift pop-up in New York City, where she once again proved that you can't go wrong in black. Nicole Kidman also made several appearances this week, first at the Gotham Independent Film Awards where she caught up with Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon, and later at a gala honoring Louis Vuitton and its creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière. The squad of LV superstars were, of course, on hand. Elsewhere, Zosia Mamet reminded us that she's a certified fashion girl at a dinner hosted by Saks Fifth Avenue where it was all about millennial designer Maggie Marilyn. VIDEO: Watch Gwyneth Paltrow Teach InStyle's Laura Brown How to Do Yoga Scroll down to see the best parties of the week.
Louis Vuitton's Muses United for the Volez, Voguez, Voyagez Launch Party in N.Y.C.
Louis Vuitton’s many superstar muses headed toward the Hudson on Thursday evening for a party celebrating the launch of the designer’s Volez, Voguez, Voyagez exhibition in N.Y.C. The fête, housed at the New York Stock Exchange Building, welcomed a barrage of famous faces from all walks of life—from Justin Theroux to Alicia Vikander (and her giant diamond engagement bling), and Jaden Smith to Michelle Williams. Oh, and we can’t forget the newly bald Alexander Skarsgård (more on that, here). Louis Vuitton’s traveling Volez, Voguez, Voyagez exhibit chronicles the brand’s 163-year history and evolution. The N.Y.C. leg of the exhibit, which officially opens today, will remain at the NYSE building until Jan. 7, 2018. Admission is free for all visitors. VIDEO: LOUIS VUITTON MASTERS - 10 QUESTIONS FOR JEFF KOONS [brightcove:5606231689001 player_2] Scroll down below to see all the trendy LV-obsessed stars at the exhibit’s N.Y.C. launch party.
The 50 Best Dressed Celebrities of 2017
Inside Louis Vuitton's Star-Studded Place Vendôme Boutique Launch
On Oct. 5, Louis Vuitton will return to its Parisian roots with the opening of its newly renovated store at Place Vendôme in the city's first arrondissement, where the designer’s first store was originally located in 1854. In honor of this sartorial homecoming of sorts, the fashion house indulged in an extravagant launch party during Paris Fashion Week, and LV-loving stars like Alicia Vikander and Cate Blanchett came out to celebrate. VIDEO: Jaden Smith Had the Best Time at the Louis Vuitton Party [brightcove:5596776091001 player_2] Scroll down below to see all the fabulous looks from Monday evening’s stylish soiree, and don't forget to visit Louis Vuitton's elegant new digs next time you're in the European fashion capital. 
Ruth Negga Is Completely Terrified of Social Media
See the Spectacular Looks and Jewels from Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book Collection Gala
Has anyone  truly ever looked like a million bucks? Ask Ruth Negga, who hit the gray carpet in a fantastically ornate leopard-print Gucci dress that she paired with—get this—$2.2 million-worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. The occasion? The 2017 unveiling of the brand's Blue Book Collection, hosted by Chairman Michael Kowalski inside St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn. Negga's Gucci number reminded us of her fearlessness when it comes to fashion, but those jewels though! The diamond rings were indeed gorgeous, however, you have to take a closer look at the $1.1 million choker she wore. It was the perfect cherry on top of her Best Dressed-worthy outfit. Citing stylist Karla Welch as her secret weapon, Negga told us all about her love for experimenting with clothing.  "If people don't like it, well, that's their problem. I don't wear clothes because I want to piss someone off or anything, I wear it because I think it's beautiful," she told InStyle. "Everyone has the right to look beautiful, whatever body shape or however you look. It's very important that we're all involved, because it is an art form. I firmly believe that." We also spotted the artful jewels on Haley Bennett, who paired her Cinderella-like J. Mendel gown with $700,000 in Tiffany diamonds. Don't think she's used to it, though. "I've never opened my own Tiffany Blue box. My mother had a few pieces and I always looked up to her. When she was wearing them, I observed that she was more confident," she told us. "Hopefully she'll pass those pieces down to me. That would be special." For Reese Witherspoon, the evening conjured memories of that final Big Little Lies episode in which her character, Madeline, dresses up as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's for a party. "I think it's extraordinarily chic and I love that she has on big eyelashes at 6 a.m., a full face of makeup at 6 o'clock in the morning," she told us, explaining how much she loves that iconic sleep mask with the white shirtdress.  Jennifer Hudson's sexy and yellow ruffled DSquared2 piece caused a commotion on the carpet ("Yes Jennifer! More Jennifer! This way Jennifer!" photographers screamed), while Claire Danes kept it classic in black velvet Monse, which, naturally, required a $525,000 Tiffany necklace. Danes later told us all about the jewel that's near and dear to her heart. "My husband gave me a watch that's kind of chunky," she told us. "I lost it for a while and it reappeared. Jewelry does that. It goes away and then it comes back. It has its own power and I've been enjoying its reemergence." RELATED: 16 of Reese Witherspoon's Favorite Things Let's just hope Negga didn't let go of that $1.1 million stunner. Scroll down to see the best looks of the night. 
Advertisement

More Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga’s Headband Is Like a Low-Key Tiara and We’re In Love
These Stars All Wore Blue ACLU Pins to the 2017 Oscars
See the Best Looks from the Chanel & Charles Finch Dinner
Film Independent Spirit Awards 2017: See the "Blue Carpet" Looks
The Signature Poses of 10 Oscar Nominees
See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Academy Awards Red Carpet

Inside the Pre-Oscars Sistahs Soiree with Viola Davis and Ruth Negga

Oscars week is packed with events leading up to the big night, but there’s none quite like Alfre Woodard’s annual Oscars Sistahs Soiree. The exclusive, invite-only fête, which the veteran actress hosts each year, is the ultimate awards season girls’ night out affair, where actresses gather for an evening of bonding, inspiration, and celebration of their accomplishments as women of color in the industry. This year marked the eighth time Woodard has put on the annual fete, with stars like Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, and Ruth Negga (above) flocking to an intimate suite at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., to enjoy the festivities. While invitees weren’t beholden to a strict dress code, Negga stunned in a printed black Erdem dress paired with a soft fur wrap she couldn’t help but stroke as Spencer told her not to let it out of her sight. “Don’t put that down,” the Hidden Figures star joked with a smile as she passed by her. “I know!” Negga quipped in her charming Irish lilt. “I’m going to wake up tomorrow and this is going to be around my head or my feet. Some limb of mine.” And although Loving star told InStyle she was “nervous” leading up to Oscar night—she's up for an award in the best actress category—she appeared at ease in the group as she mixed and mingled. Meanwhile, host Woodard—who sported a Badgley Mischka dress complete with floral lace embellishments—told InStyle about why she continues to hold the event year after year. “There’s a need to remind the industry of the depth of talent of women of color who are experienced, who have delivered, who have critical acclaim, who have box office, but they never get thought of unless it says five foot five, brown skin, or gold skin,” she told us. “It’s to remind all of us that we are not vying for the three roles that they designate for said year...we’re not competing,” continued the actress (pictured below with Rosario Dawson and Rashida Jones). “We are colleagues. We’re sisters. We’re fellow artists. We support each other. We celebrate each other. We speak each other’s language, and so we get together to celebrate that.” [tiImage img-pos="1" alt="Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree" image_style="684xflex" align="center"] As guests such as Westworld star Thompson—in a printed Rodarte dress and platform gold T-strap heels—arrived, they were greeted by waiters palming trays of drinks and small bites like crab cakes. Thompson told us champagne was her beverage of choice for the moment and noted with a giggle: “and then, for the rest of the night, I’ll just be sipping tea with all my old friends, with my new friends." For the first hour and a half of the event, stars like Davis mingled with the likes of Lorraine Toussaint, Spencer, Yolanda Ross, Aja Naomi King, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste in a room sprinkled with color bouquets of roses and framed photos of iconic actresses of color, including one of Diahann Carroll, who was also in attendance. “To walk into a room and know all the faces in there, and they are women who look like m, and being supportive of whatever is happening in each others’ lives and careers, there is nothing better than that,” 2017 Oscar nominee Spencer told us of being a part of the festive occasion. [tiImage img-pos="2" alt="Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree" image_style="684xflex" align="center"] As the cocktail hour came to a close, guests gathered for the main tradition of the soiree at Woodard’s prompting—the group photo—with Angela Bassett rushing into the room just in time for the snap (above). The event continued after that, with media heading out as the ladies enjoyed the evening together and celebrated the honorees—Davis, King, Spencer, Negga, and Edwina Findley. See more of the stylish looks from the Oscar's Sistahs Soiree below.

All Ruth Negga

Why Ruth Negga Cried When She Put on Her Golden Globes Dress
Inside the InStyle & Warner Bros. 2017 Golden Globes After-Party
We Have Ruth Negga to Thank for the Chicest Brunch Outfit Inspo
The Hottest Looks from the 2017 BAFTA Tea Party
Star Studded: Best Parties This Week
24 Inspiring Quotes from This Year's Golden Globes Nominees
Ruth Negga Continues Sartorial Winning Streak
Loving Star Ruth Negga Considers This Beauty Product a "Revelation"
Ruth Negga Is This Awards Season's Fashion Star
Ruth Negga’s Personal Connection to Her New Film, Loving
Loving Star Ruth Negga will Make You Want to Wear Lip Gloss Again
Advertisement
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com