From lace-hooded dresses to colorful coifs and makeup tattoos, we scouted out the runway looks that would make any resident of the Capitol drool with desire.



-Bronwyn Barnes



Alexis Mabille

French designer Alexis Mabille went mad for monochrome when he presented his Spring 2012 couture collection. Each model's face was painted to match the rainbow-bright shade of her ensemble, an oversized tissue flower in the corresponding hue perched upon her head.