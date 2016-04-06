Ruby Rose Just Pulled the Best Prank Ever on Nina Dobrev

Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev are in the midst of one serious prank war.

It all started when Dobrev decided to have a little April Fool's Day fun with her xXx: The Return of Xander costar and scared the daylights out of her as she walked into her trailer (Dobrev videotaped the whole thing as well). "Going to have to wash your mouth out with Soap Missy. **Viewer Discretion is Advised** @rubyrose #ThoughtiWouldnt #ButiDid #ThatsOnYou #GotHer. A Special pre April fools, April fools Edition of my #ScareSeries . Stay tuned for more, from the set of #XXXtheMovie ... Game on," the actress captioned the video, which shows Rose going on an expletive-filled rant after Dobrev jumped out from around a corner and pretended to attack her.

Rose re-posted the video to her own page, writing, When your friend is an a**hole...Also obviously she edited me to say those awful things and OBVIOUSLY I HAVE AN INNER SUPER BOGAN I thought I left behind.." The Orange Is the New Black actress wasn't going to go down without a fight, though.

Just a week after the April Fool's prankfest, Rose got the ultimate payback and filled Dobrev's trailer with 100 of her headshots. "When you go to say hi to @ninadobrev but she has 100 photos in her trailer of you and it's awkward because you're trying to be professional.. #seekhelpnina #evillaughofastalker #wherestheshinetoo #ineedextrasecurity," Rose captioned a video which showed Dobrev walking in her trailer and giggling nonstop after seeing what her pal had done.

Rose also posted another video showing the headshots taped along Dobrev's sink, covering her couch and more. "@ninadobrev trailer... Wow.. This must be her head every night when she falls asleep.," she captioned it. Nina soon responded on her own Instagram page with a repost of the clip, writing, "RUBY!!!! Hahah the music is a nice touch. Oh, it's on. Get ready #TeamDobrev ... About to wreak havoc on @rubyrose #ScareWars."

The duo is currently filming xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, which is set to be released Jan. 20, 2017. It looks like there will be a lot more pranks to come while they're at it.