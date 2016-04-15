Ruby Rose Just Slayed This Coachella Pool Pose (Despite a Splashing Photobomber)

Nothing stops Ruby Rose from nailing a pose. The Orange Is the New Black star proved just that when she kicked off her Coachella festivities Friday with a quick pose-off in a pool, slaying one particularly smoldering look even as a photobombing friend jumped in behind her, splashing a ton of water.

"When you're feeling yourself but @martingarrix ain't gonna let you be fly. JUST LIKE 2WING !! He won't let us FLY! @martingarrix 'clipping wings since 2016,'" she joked in a caption on the split shot, which showed her on one side striking a pose as EDM DJ Martin Garrix jumped in the pool behind her. In spite of Garrix's antics though, Rose pressed on, staying in the same pose, and continuing to smolder for the camera while all of that was happening.

Unfortunately, their swan float wasn't so lucky. Following the big splash, Rose playfully revealed that their pool float had lost a wing in the chaos. "#onewingswan ... It was a sad day this morning when #2wing became #onewingswan ... Guess we having swan wing for dinner," she wrote alongside a photo that showed her hanging on to the side of the swan as she and a friend relaxed in the water.

Rose started sharing photos from Coachella early Friday morning, posting one of herself munching on French fries with her hair in cornrows, captioning it, "Diet is going really well.. Thanks Coachella."

Given that this is just the start of Rose's time in Coachella, it's safe to say she's in for an epic weekend.