Royal Wedding Menu Ideas

Forget chicken, fish or steak-the food choices at Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding are sure to be fit for a Queen. We asked top chefs what kind of food they'd serve on Buckingham Palace's biggest day.



Paula Deen: Banana Pudding

HER CLAIM TO FAME: The queen of southern cooking, Deen is the host of the Food Network's In the Kitchen With Paula and owner of The Lady & Sons in Savannah, Georgia.

HER WEDDING DISH: "I've been to England, and I don't care for the food, but they would love my cooking! If they like blood pudding, wait until they taste my banana pudding-it'll blow them away!"