Royal Rocks: The Engagement Rings of Princess Brides

Prince Harry designed the ring that he used to propose to Meghan Markle, who won't be getting an official "princess" title. Harry worked with jeweler Cleave and Company, choosing a diamond from Botswana as the main stone and flanking it with two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection. “The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana,” he said in an interview with BBC News. “The little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”