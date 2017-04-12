7 Things You Didn’t Know About the Royal Family’s Eating Habits

We’ve recently learned some interesting facts about Queen Elizabeth II’s eating habits (She drinks Champagne every day! She always travels with cake!), and the monarch’s former chef is spilling even more dish about the royal family’s diets.

Darren McGrady, who served the Queen for 11 years and then cooked for Princess Diana until her death, opened up to WWD about the differing ways members of the royal family would eat. “She’s very disciplined,” he said about QEII’s meals. “For lunch, it would probably be something like grilled fish with some salad. She wouldn’t have potatoes. Or when she’s on her own for lunch, she doesn’t have the starch. She just does the protein and the salad.”

The Queen also doesn’t like wasting food, according to McGrady, who recalled a time that she preferred not to garnish her dish with a lemon so that the whole fruit wouldn’t be wasted. And just like us, she’s a total chocolate lover. “She loved chocolate so much, she’d give it up for Lent,” he said.

As for the rest of the royal family, Prince Philip is the “foodie” of the bunch. The Duke of Edinburgh reportedly loves to cook, while Prince Charles is partial to organic produce, which he grows in his gardens.

Princess Diana was deemed the healthiest of the royals, avoiding red meats and requesting chicken, fish, and vegetarian dishes from her chef. And while Prince William and Harry’s nannies tried to get them to eat healthy, Diana had McGrady slipping them “unhealthy food” on the side.

“The Princess just wanted them to be boys.”