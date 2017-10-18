How Real Housewives Star Roxy Earle Empowers Women on Instagram

Photographer: Alex Garoso/ Apparel: Good American
Lashauna Williams
Oct 17, 2017 @ 8:45 pm

This past Spring 2018 fashion week, was one of the most inspirational ever. We saw two major curve brands with major shows (Torrid and Addition Elle), theCURVYCon made a splash, and some of the most vocal body positive activists came out to support women and all the beautiful shapes and sizes that we come in.

One of those amazing women is The Real Houswives of Toronto star Roxy Earle, who has racked up quite the following on Instagram. She currently has  55,000+ fans, who all head to her feed to get their daily dose of fashion, luxury, and most of all empowerment. Her #MySizeRox hashtag has become a sensation, with thousands of users posting photos using it to embrace their bodies and the skin they're in.

VIDEO: The Climb: The Panel on Confidence

"

"As a curvy woman, I was a anticipating body shaming and jabs about my size [when I started RHOT], instead I received an overwhelming amount of love from women who were thrilled to see not only a 'plus-size' woman but one who loved her body, showed it off, and was confident when it came to fashion and style. I was overwhelmed with stories from women saying that my confidence inspired them to feel comfortable in their own skin," says Earle.

"#MySizeRox started trending as a hashtag with women everywhere posting their confident body positive photos and letting go of the shackles of judgment we place on our bodies. I felt a responsibility to show real unedited images of my body and proudly display what others might consider flaws. It was terrifying and liberating all at the same time."

Today, on the second annual Body Confidence Day, we chatted with the uprising queen of body confidence to get her insight on how you can take small steps to get into a healthier state of mind, all with an Instagram post.

RELATED: How I Gained Body-Confidence Without Losing Weight

This photo is dedicated to the hundreds of people who have reached out to me to tell me what it means to see my curves on #TheRealHousewives I have read your stories with tears rolling down my face and I want you to know that I hear you. Last night I was at Toronto Women's Fashion @tw_fw watching beautiful clothes go down a runway and not one girl looked like me. I was rocking a crop top with my not so taunt tummy on full display.....because it was beautiful and I love beautiful fashion. That being said, I too am often excluded from fashion and told it's not for me as I never see my size. I'll show you how to dress your curves and which brands make beautiful clothes to fit curves. But in the mean time I want you all to stop holding back your lives because of your bodies. I want you to feel beautiful, to stop saying I'll wear this, go there, do this when I am smaller, skinnier and so on. Start telling yourselves you are beautiful. Be healthy, move, feed yourselves goodness and stop hating your bodies. I promise you that you are your worst critic. Whatever size you are, whatever thing you have that's making you feel less than beautiful...just stop and start being you. Be free, be happy....and for the love of life start swimming naked in the rain Xox Roxy 🍑💋❤ #curves #bodypositive #bodyconfidence #curvygirl #model #bali #mandapa #villas #swim #befree #beyourself #travel #wanderlust #love #selflove #rhot

A post shared by Roxy Earle (@luxuriousroxy) on

"I was honestly crying when I posted this. I was overwhelmed with the moving stories women had sent me, sharing their struggles and their triumphs to self love. I was swimming naked in the rain in this photo. I didn't want women to hold back from the joys of life out of fear of how their bodies looked. I’ve missed so much because I didn't want to be seen in a bathing suit. I remember feeling so free and so vulnerable in this photo. I needed my followers to know they were not alone with their anxieties but inspire them to let go and just feel beautiful."

Dear @theashleygraham , I put on your swimsuit this morning at the beautiful Dorado Beach where you shot the campaign for this suit and I was inspired to share with you. For so long beach travel scared me as it meant bikinis. Every vacation had a lead up of crash dieting and anxiety about my body....but slowly I began to love myself, see beauty instead of pounds and here I am today. With thousands of women writing me to tell me that I inspire them in ways you inspire me, I feel the power of a movement towards body diversity. Maybe it's the warm Puerto Rican breeze or the title of role model my followers have bestowed upon me....but I feel a need to show ladies that when beauty truly starts inside your soul it is liberating and I only know how to show you that by embodying it myself. I feel honoured that I am here to inspire you and I truly want you to know that travel should not be feared, the ocean should not be your enemy as beach bodies are YOUR bodies and beauty truly comes in ALL sizes. Travel, be free and be you. Thank you for inspiring me Ashley Xoxox Roxy @swimsuitsforall @doradobeachreserve #RCMemories #rcreserve #beautybeyondsize #curves #beachbody #confidence #mysize #puertorico #lovetheskinyourein #sexystateofmind #ashleygrahamxswimsuitsforall #rhot #siswimsuit #siswim #curvy #bodypositive #RHOT @bravoandy @bravotv

A post shared by Roxy Earle (@luxuriousroxy) on

"For so long bikinis had scared me but not anymore! I believe it is vital for the body positivity movement that women see images in the media of varied bodies to redefine that standard of what a 'beach body' is. It was also a nod to another body positive ambassador, Ashley Graham, who had inspired me."

RELATED: Ashley Graham and Jordyn Woods Talk Inclusivity and Body Confidence Backstage at NYFW

I am #MYSize and #MySizeRox 🌸🌷🌺Everyday I work towards being the best version of myself from the inside out and that includes adopting a mindset of self love, confidence and making healthy lifestyle choices. It's not easy and it's a journey but I have a responsibility with the platform I've been given and that involves showing all of you that I practice what I preach. So here I am.....no makeup, no blowout, no covering up. You've helped me to feel proud, feel powerful and I am just getting started....so either get onboard or step aside. It's a movement ladies! Tag me in your photos with the hashtag #MySizeRox and show me your confident, powerful photos! #sizeism #curvygirl #powerful #girlpower #bodypositive #follow #bodyconfidence #beautybeyondsize #beyou #fitness #confidence #mondaymotivation #beachbody #love #model #curvymodel #curves #ashleygraham #ashleygrahamlingerie #LuxuriousRoxy #RoxyEarle #RealHousewives #rhot #beautyoversize @any.body_co

A post shared by Roxy Earle (@luxuriousroxy) on

"I had been body shamed on the internet that morning, and I just said to myself ENOUGH! So many people assume that I want to change my body. I looked in the mirror and saw a healthy, beautiful body smiling back at me and wanted people to know that I liked my size. I wasn't hiding! I was proud. A movement was born and this is the photo that started it all. To this day, it's my most viewed photo with over a million views."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!