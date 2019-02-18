Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on the One Fashion Investment to Make This Spring

Image zoom Courtesy BCBGMAXAZRIA

No one does effortless, feminine street style better than Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. But this spring, the 31-year-old star is trading in her typical off-duty model uniform for a look that’s a little more on-duty.

Huntington-Whiteley is the face of BCBGMAZAZRIA’s Spring/Summer 2019 campaign, which was styled by A-list stylist Kate Young and shot by photographer Zoey Grossman, and ever since she slipped into the brand’s newly reimagined power suits she hasn’t wanted to take them off.

“If there’s one thing you should invest in this season it should be a beautifully tailored suit,” Huntington-Whiteley tells InStyle. “I particularly like ones that have a feminine feel in fresh colors like peachy pink or yellow, but I always say look for the shade that suits you best and makes you feel the most confident.”

Recently Huntington-Whiteley says she’s been wearing her suits as a full monochromatic look, paired with statement earrings, heels, and simple hair and makeup, but she also raved about the versatility of splitting up the pieces and wearing them separately. “You can wear the pants alone with a great white t-shirt and then wear the jacket with a pair of jeans,” she adds.

Her campaign with BCBGMAZAZRIA marks the 30th anniversary of the brand and to celebrate they tapped Young to inject the same cool-girl flair into the collection that she does when dressing clients like Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams, and Selena Gomez. Besides a focus on modern suiting, the updated offerings include sleek column dresses, striped trench coats, color-blocked jumpsuits, and the return of the goddess dress, inspired by the campaign’s “Modern Goddess” theme.

Huntington-Whiteley is no stranger to a goddess gown on the red carpet (who could forget her divine Ralph Lauren Collection look last year at the Met Gala), but the model says that lately it’s actually the less glamorous aspects of her life that make her feel the most like a goddess. “It's fun to get dressed up and wear the beautiful gowns, with all of the glamorous hair and the makeup, but when you strip all of that away there are also a lot of simple things make me feel great, like holding my son in my arms,” she says. “Also running a business, being lucky enough to have a 16-year career as a model, having a great personal life and still balancing it all, those are the things that really make me feel like a goddess.”

Now that she’s a mom (her son Jack, with fiancé Jason Statham, is 1), Huntington-Whiteley does admit that there’s one part of her style that’s had to shift slightly since she became a mom: her love of super high heels. “I love dressing up and feeling stylish, but when I’m running around with my son, wearing heels is not always practical. Recently, I’ve found that trainers with any outfit is appropriate for daywear.”

Still, Huntington-Whiteley says that motherhood is full of unexpected joys. “I love being a mom,” she says. “I’m surrounded by so many women who have been doing this a lot longer than me, so I’m always picking their brains for advice. You can be from a completely different walk of life as somebody, but if you’re both moms you can always find a way to bond about your children. It’s one of the most special things.”