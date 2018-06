The English model and actress is most famous for showcasing her long legs on the Victoria's Secret runway each year. She made her acting debut in the movie Transformers: Dark of the Moon and can be seen all over the red carpets at awards shows and events. Beyond modeling and acting, it's Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's hair and fashion looks, including street-style outfits that make news.

The English model and actress is most famous for showcasing her long legs on the Victoria's Secret runway each year. She made her acting debut in the movie Transformers: Dark of the Moon and can be seen all over the red carpets at awards shows and events. Beyond modeling and acting, it's Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's hair and fashion looks, including street-style outfits that make news.