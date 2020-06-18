Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker Are Making a Huge Relationship Move
They've been together since December 2018.
Even though power couple Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker haven't seen each other since February — blame the coronavirus pandemic — they're taking a major step in their relationship. People reports that the two are set to move in together, with Dawson ready to relocate from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey.
Dawson said that in addition to COVID-19 keeping them apart, she's had obligations in California. Her father is recovering from surgery related to his pancreatic cancer diagnosis and Dawson has been in L.A. taking care of him. But she notes that Booker's been plenty busy, too.
"I haven't seen him since February. He is by himself, going between Newark and D.C.," she said.
Dawson went on to say that she feels like it's the next logical step for them. The two have been dating since December 2018, after they met at a political fundraiser. She told People that everything feels right and it's about time that they move in together.
"I'm actually in the process of moving, by the way. I'm going to New Jersey. I'm moving to Newark," she added. "It's time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it's been really intense. I'm excited."
Even though they're apart, Dawson and Booker told the Washington Post that they keep in touch just like everyone else: via calls and FaceTime. On top of that, they do things like share music every day and read together. So far, they've tackled David Benioff's City of Thieves.
"Look, both of us, you know, we’ve had relationships, but I'm not sure if I've ever fully given myself over to a relationship as much as I have with her and allowed myself to be as vulnerable," Booker said.
"For my whole life, I've always felt like, even when I got into a relationship, I was trying to be the center of the storm and everything was just this maelstrom out there. But for the first time, I feel like I have someone in the center of the storm with me," Dawson added. "We're here and we're thriving. And I want more of that. And I want that for the rest of my life."