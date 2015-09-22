Rooney Mara's Red Carpet Style

In Louis Vuitton, 2016
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
In Givenchy, 2016
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
In Givenchy Haute Couture, 2016
David M. Benett/Getty Images
In Alexander McQueen, 2016
John Shearer/WireImage
In Valentino, 2016
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
In Alexander McQueen, 2015
Mike Marsland/WireImage
In Chanel Couture, 2015
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
In Chanel Couture, 2015
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
In Alexander McQueen, 2015
David Fisher/REX Shutterstock
In Givenchy Haute Couture, 2015
Karwai Tang/WireImage
In Celine, 2015
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
In Lily et Cie, Olivier Theyskens for Rochas, 2015
Splash News
In Calvin Klein Collection, 2015
Gregory Pace/BEImages
In Balenciaga, 2014
Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
In Givenchy, 2014
JP Yim/Getty Images
In Calvin Klein, 2013
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
In Lanvin, 2013
Andrew H. Walker/Getty
In Balenciaga, 2013
WireImage
In Christian Dior, 2013
Graham Whitby Boot/Photoshot/AdM
In Alexander McQueen, 2013
Henry Lamb/Photowire / BEImages
In Calvin Klein Collection, 2013
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
In Calvin Klein, 2013
Eugene Mim/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA
In Proenza Schouler, 2013
Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection
In Calvin Klein, 2012
Ammar Abd Rabbo/ABACAPRESS.COM
In Givenchy Couture, 2012
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
1 of 26
