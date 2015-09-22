Rooney Mara's Red Carpet Style

<p>In Louis Vuitton, 2016</p>
In Louis Vuitton, 2016

For the premiere of Una, Mara chose a black leather bustier over a ruffled ivory number with a sheer black overlay, both by Louis Vuitton.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>In Givenchy, 2016</p>
In Givenchy, 2016

Mara dared to bare at the 2016 Academy Awards, choosing a lace long-sleeve Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown with a diamond cut-out at her stomach and a thigh-high slit.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>In Givenchy Haute Couture, 2016</p>
In Givenchy Haute Couture, 2016

The actress went nude at the 2016 BAFTAs in a cream-colored V-neck gown with a cut-out overlay.

David M. Benett/Getty Images
Rooney Mara
In Alexander McQueen, 2016

Though Rooney Mara sticks to a neutral color palette on the red carpet, she always wears the most beautiful gowns. At the Golden Globes she was seen in a dusty pink lace Alexander McQueen gown with a tiered ruffle bottom.

John Shearer/WireImage
Rooney Mara
In Valentino, 2016

At the SAG Awards, Mara wore an all black Valentino gown with a plunging neckline. She tied her look together with a sleek ponytail.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
<p>In Alexander McQueen, 2015</p>
In Alexander McQueen, 2015

For the Carol premiere at the London Film Festival, Mara stunned in a romantic Alexander McQueen creation. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>In Chanel Couture, 2015</p>
In Chanel Couture, 2015

Mara went for a boudoir-inspired look in head-to-toe Chanel to the house's Metiers d’Art 2015/16 show in Rome. 

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
<p>In Chanel Couture, 2015</p>
In Chanel Couture, 2015

The actress donned a not-so-basic little black dress by Chanel Couture for the New York Film Festival premiere of Carol

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
'Carol' photocall, 68th Cannes Film Festival, France - 17 May 2015
In Alexander McQueen, 2015

At the Carol photocall during Cannes, Mara wore an ivory broderie anglaise dress with a matching corset belt and nude ankle-strap sandals.

David Fisher/REX Shutterstock
"Pan" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
In Givenchy Haute Couture, 2015

Rooney Mara dialed up the drama at the world premiere of Pan in a sheer black tiered creation laced with beadwork. A black choker and black sandals rounded out her look. 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Rooney Mara in Celine
In Celine, 2015

Mara attended a Vanity Fair and Barneys New York dinner benefiting Oxfam, in a black sleeveless tunic with embellished cut-outs on each side, and matching black pants. 

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
68th Cannes Film Festival premiere of the film " Carol "
In Lily et Cie, Olivier Theyskens for Rochas, 2015

Mara slipped into an ethereal gown for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Carol.

Splash News
Rooney Mara in Calvin Klein Collection
In Calvin Klein Collection, 2015

Mara sat front row at the Calvin Klein spring/summer 2015 show in a cream sleeveless sweater dress and black ankle boots.

Gregory Pace/BEImages
Rooney Mara in Balenciaga
In Balenciaga, 2014

She selected contemporary black separates for the premiere of Trash during the Rome Film Festival, which included an off-the-shoulder crop top with sheer yoke and sleeves, and an embroidered sheer skirt.

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
Rooney Mara in Givenchy
In Givenchy, 2014

Mara joined in on Maison Cartier’s 100th anniversary celebration of La Panthere De Cartier in a sexy-sweet LBD with peekaboo lace panels and a satin hem.

JP Yim/Getty Images
CFDA
In Calvin Klein, 2013

Mara paired an elegant dress by the designer with Jennifer Meyer jewelry at the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Rooney Mara in Lanvin
In Lanvin, 2013

At an Oxfam Charity Gala, Mara gave her white custom one-shoulder dress a moodier spin with slicked back hair and a vampy lip.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty
Rooney Mara in Balenciaga
In Balenciaga, 2013

For the premiere of Her at the 8th International Rome Film Festival, Mara selected a sheer caped dress. 

WireImage
Cannes
In Christian Dior, 2013

Mara walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival wearing an elegant black and white look.

Graham Whitby Boot/Photoshot/AdM
Look Your Best Spring Flattering Dresses
In Alexander McQueen, 2013

Mara attended the N.Y.C. premiere of her psychological thriller Side Effects in a pearl-embellished white ruffled dress.

Henry Lamb/Photowire / BEImages
Rooney Mara in Calvin Klein Collection
In Calvin Klein Collection, 2013

Mara flaunted her abs in a minimalist pairing at the Ain't Them Bodies Saints premiere held at the Museum of Modern Art.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Rooney Mara in Calvin Klein Collection
In Calvin Klein, 2013

Mara dressed in all-black at the Calvin Klein after-party, opting for sexy midi-dress and ankle-strap peep-toe booties.

Eugene Mim/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA
Rooney Mara in Proenza Schouler
In Proenza Schouler, 2013

At the New York Film Festival closing night gala presentation of Her, the actress stepped out in a black-and-white midriff-baring number with a fitted leather bodice and pleated skirt.

Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection
Rooney Mara in Calvin Klein
In Calvin Klein, 2012

Mara made the scene at the Oxfam charity gala in Dubai sporting a sculptural custom silk sheath.

Ammar Abd Rabbo/ABACAPRESS.COM
Rooney Mara
In Givenchy Couture, 2012

"The most important thing to me is to feel comfortable," the Best Actress nominee said of her white couture Oscar gown.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
