Rooney Mara's movies elevated her to the height of her career. And acting certainly runs in the family. Rooney and Kate Mara are equally hot in Hollywood, but the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actress, who played Lisbeth Salander, also makes news for her style. Rooney Mara's short hair and street style outfits put her on fashion's hot list, while her red carpet arrivals at awards shows spotlight edgy evening gowns and an innate sense of how to dress for her body.

