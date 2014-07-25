Rookie of the Year

Jul 25, 2014 @ 9:47 am
SMA - Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Follow her:Twitter @sjp
Instagram @sarahjessicaparker
Yes, since last November SJP has been tweeting about shoes—her 625,000+ Twitter followers can also find charitable causes worth checking out, updates on the latest book she’s reading, and retweets of shout-outs from fans. On Instagram, the actress’ 531,000+ followers have been privy to her NYC street musings since last November.
SMA - Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o
Follow her:Twitter @lupita_nyongo
Instagram @lupitanyongo
Since this January, Nyong’o’s 327,000+ Twitter followers have been getting the inside deets behind happenings like her acceptance of the Best Actress statue at the BET Awards. “Another blessing to joyfully count,” she wrote. What’s more, since December, the social media newbie’s 1.2 million+ Instagram followers haven been getting a glimpse into her travel adventures in exotic places like Maui, France, and Morocco.
SMA - Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
Follow her:Instagram @gwynethpaltrow
The Goop founder has mastered the art of the selfie since joining Instagram last October—her 336,000+ followers can catch sight of everything from close-up smiles to family outings with kids Apple, 10, and Moses, 8.
SMA - Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Follow her:Twitter @drewbarrymore
Instagram @drewbarrymore
New to the social media scene as of last August, the actress has quickly amassed over 257,000 followers on Twitter, and over a million followers on Instagram—who have first looks at the newest makeup from her Flower beauty line, plus snapshots of hearts she finds everywhere (which she curated into a book, Find It in Everything released in January).
Instagram/drewbarrymore
SMA - January Jones
January Jones
Follow her: @januaryjones
Fittingly, the Mad Men actress has joined Instagram since this January—shedding her serious TV-persona to share surprisingly silly #tbts and other pics accompanied by long hashtags with her 99,500+ followers.
Instagram/januaryjones
