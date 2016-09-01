Robin Wright's Best Red Carpet Looks

InStyle.com
Sep 01, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
NBC's "72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals
pinterest
In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2015

The House of Cards star eschewed the traditional gown for the 2015 Golden Globes in favor for a modern silhouette, courtesy of Ralph Lauren Collection, which consisted of a black cropped knit and a breezy silk skirt with leather accents.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Robin Wright
pinterest
In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2014

Wright took on a menswear-inspired aesthetic for the 2014 Emmy Awards with a sharp ivory custom Ralph Lauren Collection tuxedo one-piece.

Dan Steinberg/Invision
71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
pinterest
In Reem Acra, 2014

Wright shimmered on the 2014 Golden Globes red carpet in a slinky metallic Reem Acra design impeccably styled with subtle Dana Rebecca Designs studs and a gold box clutch.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
14th Annual AFI Awards - Arrivals
pinterest
In Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, 2014

At the AFI Awards, Wright gave her black Alexander McQueen pants a feminine flair with an elegant tie-front Balenciaga top, a metallic box clutch, and black pumps.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
pinterest
In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2014

The House of Cards star piled on the allure for the 2013 Emmy Awards in a sexy high-neck Ralph Lauren Collection gown with a cool graphic bodice.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2014 amfAR New York Gala
pinterest
In a Navy Gown, 2014

The star gave her minimalist menswear-inspired aesthetic a break, and instead, gravitated toward a romantic sheer cut-out navy design for the 2014 amfAR Gala.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
2013 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
pinterest
In Rolando Santana Atelier, 2013

Wright graced the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a breathtaking one-off-shoulder navy ruffled Rolando Santana Atelier creation with a white clutch.

Paul Morigi/WireImage
'House of Cards' TV premiere held at Odeon
pinterest
In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2013

The star celebrated the launch of Netflix's original series House of Cards in a showstopper of a gown, courtesy of Ralph Lauren Collection. The white-and-black design featured a high collar, a buttoned bodice, and a slinky silhouette.

Lia Toby/WENN.com
Netflix's "House Of Cards" Washington DC Screening
pinterest
In a Peplum Top and Pants, 2013

Wright brought her minimalist aesthetic to the House of Cards screening with a crisp white peplum top and sleek black pants, with simple black pumps.

Paul Morigi/WireImage
17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
pinterest
In a Black Gown, 2011

Wright wowed at the 2011 SAG Awards in a black curve-hugging floor-grazing number featuring embellished straps and a thigh-high slit.

WireImage
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2015

The House of Cards star eschewed the traditional gown for the 2015 Golden Globes in favor for a modern silhouette, courtesy of Ralph Lauren Collection, which consisted of a black cropped knit and a breezy silk skirt with leather accents.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Dan Steinberg/Invision

In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2014

Wright took on a menswear-inspired aesthetic for the 2014 Emmy Awards with a sharp ivory custom Ralph Lauren Collection tuxedo one-piece.

3 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

In Reem Acra, 2014

Wright shimmered on the 2014 Golden Globes red carpet in a slinky metallic Reem Acra design impeccably styled with subtle Dana Rebecca Designs studs and a gold box clutch.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, 2014

At the AFI Awards, Wright gave her black Alexander McQueen pants a feminine flair with an elegant tie-front Balenciaga top, a metallic box clutch, and black pumps.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2014

The House of Cards star piled on the allure for the 2013 Emmy Awards in a sexy high-neck Ralph Lauren Collection gown with a cool graphic bodice.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

In a Navy Gown, 2014

The star gave her minimalist menswear-inspired aesthetic a break, and instead, gravitated toward a romantic sheer cut-out navy design for the 2014 amfAR Gala.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Paul Morigi/WireImage

In Rolando Santana Atelier, 2013

Wright graced the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a breathtaking one-off-shoulder navy ruffled Rolando Santana Atelier creation with a white clutch.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Lia Toby/WENN.com

In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2013

The star celebrated the launch of Netflix's original series House of Cards in a showstopper of a gown, courtesy of Ralph Lauren Collection. The white-and-black design featured a high collar, a buttoned bodice, and a slinky silhouette.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Paul Morigi/WireImage

In a Peplum Top and Pants, 2013

Wright brought her minimalist aesthetic to the House of Cards screening with a crisp white peplum top and sleek black pants, with simple black pumps.

Advertisement
10 of 10 WireImage

In a Black Gown, 2011

Wright wowed at the 2011 SAG Awards in a black curve-hugging floor-grazing number featuring embellished straps and a thigh-high slit.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!