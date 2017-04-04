9 of Robert Downey Jr.'s Funniest Social Media Moments

Our favorite superhero/funnyman is celebrating his 52nd birthday! The one and only Robert Downey Jr., is ringing in his special day today and we're honoring the big event with 9 of the Iron Man star's most humorous social media moments to date.

When Downey isn't dressed up as the iconic superhero, a role he'll be reprising next year in Avengers: Infinity War, he's giving back to his community and fans—like the time when he presented a 3D-printed, real-life bionic arm to a 8-year-old boy with a partially developed limb—and of course, being a father. The star shares 23-year-old son Indio with ex Deborah Falconer, and he and wife Susan Downey are also proud parents to 5-year-old son Exton and 2-year-old daughter Avri.

While Downey typically keeps his personal life just that, he's more than willing to divulge details about his work. In fact, he confirmed that an Iron Man 4 will happen in the future. Until then, take a look back at nine of Downey's funniest moments in honor of his birthday:

The three of us will be looking for you at the parade. Happy St Paddy's Day! A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

You've got a friend in.....oh, wait. #CivilWar A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Feb 5, 2016 at 9:25am PST

Hopefully Pepper won't get jealous of salt... A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Aug 10, 2015 at 8:55am PDT

Hanging around backstage @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc #fallontonight #avengers #ageofultron #presstour #marvel #bts A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Apr 27, 2015 at 1:54pm PDT

Thor's gonna have a tough time fighting this paternity case ... #avengers #ageofultron #presstour #marvel A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Apr 21, 2015 at 6:21am PDT