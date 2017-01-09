Rob Kardashian Lists the Calabasas Mansion Mama Kris Jenner Bought for Him 

Kylie isn’t the only Kar-Jenner making a killing in the real estate market these days. Brother Rob is also making gains—according to Trulia, he just listed the $2.285 million Calabasas home his mother purchased for him less than a year ago.

To be clear, the family’s business savvy was not lost on the clan’s sole male—Kardashian is looking to rake in a sizable profit, listing the home for $2.675 million. Well, Rob’s profit is actually more than sizable, considering he never purchased the house in the first place. (Would it be rude for Kris to ask for her money back…?)

It remains unseen whether Kardashian’s sock collection, Arthur George, has set him up for a financially secure future—but come what may, Rob’s house-flip will certainly be a boon in raising his baby daughter, Dream.

Rob's 4,256 square foot home boasts four spacious bedrooms (K-clan slumber party, anyone?), hardwood flooring, and the staple of any Calabasas estate, a luxury swimming pool.

VIDEO: Rob Kardashian Lists Home Kris Jenner Bought for Him

For a closer look at Rob’s former home, browse through the photos below.