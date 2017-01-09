Rob Kardashian Lists the Calabasas Mansion Mama Kris Jenner Bought for Him 

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty
Isabel Jones
Jan 09, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

Kylie isn’t the only Kar-Jenner making a killing in the real estate market these days. Brother Rob is also making gains—according to Trulia, he just listed the $2.285 million Calabasas home his mother purchased for him less than a year ago.

To be clear, the family’s business savvy was not lost on the clan’s sole male—Kardashian is looking to rake in a sizable profit, listing the home for $2.675 million. Well, Rob’s profit is actually more than sizable, considering he never purchased the house in the first place. (Would it be rude for Kris to ask for her money back…?)

It remains unseen whether Kardashian’s sock collection, Arthur George, has set him up for a financially secure future—but come what may, Rob’s house-flip will certainly be a boon in raising his baby daughter, Dream.

Rob's 4,256 square foot home boasts four spacious bedrooms (K-clan slumber party, anyone?), hardwood flooring, and the staple of any Calabasas estate, a luxury swimming pool.

VIDEO: Rob Kardashian Lists Home Kris Jenner Bought for Him

For a closer look at Rob’s former home, browse through the photos below.

1 of 7 courtesy of Trulia

The Exterior

Kris has impeccable real estate taste—the home's charming facade looks straight out of a '50s family sitcom. Who wouldn't want to grow up in a house like that?

2 of 7 courtesy of Trulia

THE KITCHEN

The home's sleek and airy kitchen area is the perfect venue for a midnight snack. 

3 of 7 courtesy of Trulia

The Pool

No Calabasas home is complete without a glamorous pool and patio area. 

4 of 7 courtesy of Trulia

The Nursery

We couldn't ask for a chicer room to spend the early months of our life in. 

5 of 7 courtesy of Trulia

The Bathroom

His and hers sinks bookend the bathroom's sleek bathtub. 

6 of 7 courtesy of Trulia

The Closet

It may be meager in Kim K. terms, but we think any mere mortal would find no issue with the bedroom-sized closet. 

7 of 7 courtesy of Trulia

The Office

French doors allow for a cheerful view from the home's office. 

