Rita Ora Wears Her Grenfell Fire Tribute T-Shirt Again at Heathrow Airport

Just hours after a star-studded charity single benefiting victims of London's Grenfell Tower fire was released, Rita Ora proved that those impacted by the tragic blaze continue to have a special place in her thoughts as she headed back to the city's Heathrow Airport on Thursday in T-shirt that says it all.

While jet-setting to the international travel hub after a stint in Cannes, the London native—who recently revealed in an interview with the Associated Press that she shed tears while recording her vocals for the benefit cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water"—looked somber as she returned home wearing a Grenfell fire tribute tee from the Love4Grenfell line that she donned just days earlier with a head-turning powder blue pantsuit.

For her short-haul flight, the 26-year-old pop star opted to go a decidedly more casual route as she made sure that her white charity tee—which features a red heart and the word "Grenfell" in the style of the London Tube signs—was front and center by pairing it with a comfortable black matching sweatpants and zip up coordinates from Adidas, which were emblazoned with white stripes running down the sides.

The British songstress, who kept her trademark blonde locks long and loose, topped off her athleisure-inspired ensemble with oversized black sunglasses and bright white kicks as she made her way through the terminal.