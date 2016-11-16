Rita Ora's Latest Vibrant Adidas Collaboration Is Here

Rita Ora has been a long time collaborator with the athletic brand, Adidas, and the duo has paired up once again to create a fierce—not to mention colorful—collection, called the Deconstruction Pack. Ora, whom the brand describes as "our Original icon and the queen of color, chaos and attitude," looks totally fierce in the campaign photos and wears her collection well.

"Bold blocking and material mixes are combined to generate a collection with a unique identity and DIY spirit," reads a press statement from the brand. And indeed, this collection features a unique mix of patterns, primary colors, and even some gold foil scattered throughout.

The line, which Ora herself labeled "Banned from Normal," features a pair of Adidas originals in the collab's signature vibrant colors as one of the three sneakers in the collection, plus a zip-up sweatshirt, hoodies, a crew-neck pullover, leggings, and even an all-in-one playsuit with full-body zip.

Scroll down below to take a look at some of our favorite products from the collection, which hits stores on Nov. 24.