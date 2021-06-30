Rihanna Celebrates Pride With Festive Lingerie and a Rainbow Whip
She understood the assignment.
There are a lot of things that Rihanna gets right: music, legendary street style, flawless makeup, her signature pixie cut, and nights out in NYC with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. And now you can add posing in rainbow lingerie to that list.
On Tuesday, the lingerie company founder posted a series of sexy photos to Instagram modeling the Savage x Fenty Pride collection. The "Pon de Replay" singer posed on a bed wearing a mesh, string thong stitched with rainbows and the word "pride."
She paired the sexy undergarment with thigh-high black stockings, which have rainbow bands around the top, a black tee, layered necklaces, and yellow-tinted glasses. And lying next to the singer is maybe the most iconic part of the ensemble: a festive rainbow whip.
The on-theme lingerie is a part of Savage x Fenty's pride collection. For the holiday, the brand has partnered with Clara Lionel Foundation (the singer's foundation) to support five organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community, including GLAAD, Audre Lorde Project, TransLatin Coalition, Caribbean Equality Project, and the Trans Wellness Center.
The capsule collection is the brand's first ever Pride collection and features Pride-centric pieces for every body, from a rainbow embossed bra, thong, and garter belt set to rainbow boxer briefs for men.