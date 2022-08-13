Rihanna Just Passed Off Her Denim Thigh-High Boots as Pants

First Dua, now RiRi.

Like her maternity fashion, Rihanna's cool mom style is all about taking risks. For her first post-baby appearance, Rih remixed a puffer jacket with a designer twist, and nearly a month later, she showed off her signature sartorial flair once again in a not-so-basic button-down with a deconstructed fringe hem. And now, she's following in Dua Lipa's footsteps and is making the denim boot happen.

On Friday, for her second date night in a row with A$AP Rocky, the singer wore a black denim miniskirt and passed off her over-the-knee, slouchy jean boots as a pseudo pair of baggy pants — or, perhaps leg warmers is a more accurate description. On top, she sported an oversized RZA concert tee, layered gold chains, and a green snakeskin purse.

Rih finished her eye-catching outfit with a matte cherry red lip, silver hoops, and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Rihanna and A$AP's latest parents' night out came after it was revealed that the two "rarely leave their baby's side." This week, a source told Us Weekly that the couple plan to keep their son out of the spotlight — at least for now. "They're being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being," the insider said, adding: "They both feel really blessed and couldn't be happier."

