Rihanna Just Put a Cute Summer Twist On a Lingerie Classic

Rihanna is known for her lingerie dressing, whether the occasion is fashion week, date night with A$AP Rocky, or a promo photoshoot for Savage X Fenty. The CEO just modeled the brand's latest installment, which gave lingerie a summer twist in the It color of the season.

On Sunday, the company posted a sultry selfie of Rih on their Instagram with the singer posing on a carpeted floor in a low-cut, orange babydoll top with floral embroidery and matching undies. The mogul leaned back onto her hands and stared off into the distance with a perfectly-glossed (S/O Fenty Beauty) pout on her face. She added a long beaded necklace that tucked into the camisole and wore her hair pin straight.

"All dolled up… For no one but ya damn self 🌶," the brand's caption read, referencing the name of the style.

The new mama recently celebrated the beloved brand's four-year anniversary. The company marked the milestone with a sweet post acknowledging Rih and her vision that started it all.

"Our fearless Founder, @badgalriri, envisioned a line where everyBODY could feel confident & sexy," they wrote alongside a video montage of the Bad Gal wearing different pieces from the line. "And in 4 short years, we've Xpanded beyond our wildest wild thoughts. But don't get it twisted. This really is just the beginning…⁣"