Celebrity Rihanna Rihanna Just Put a Cute Summer Twist On a Lingerie Classic In the It color of the season. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 1, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Rihanna is known for her lingerie dressing, whether the occasion is fashion week, date night with A$AP Rocky, or a promo photoshoot for Savage X Fenty. The CEO just modeled the brand's latest installment, which gave lingerie a summer twist in the It color of the season. On Sunday, the company posted a sultry selfie of Rih on their Instagram with the singer posing on a carpeted floor in a low-cut, orange babydoll top with floral embroidery and matching undies. The mogul leaned back onto her hands and stared off into the distance with a perfectly-glossed (S/O Fenty Beauty) pout on her face. She added a long beaded necklace that tucked into the camisole and wore her hair pin straight. "All dolled up… For no one but ya damn self 🌶," the brand's caption read, referencing the name of the style. Rihanna Debuted Her Cool Mom Style in Her First Appearance Since Giving Birth The new mama recently celebrated the beloved brand's four-year anniversary. The company marked the milestone with a sweet post acknowledging Rih and her vision that started it all. "Our fearless Founder, @badgalriri, envisioned a line where everyBODY could feel confident & sexy," they wrote alongside a video montage of the Bad Gal wearing different pieces from the line. "And in 4 short years, we've Xpanded beyond our wildest wild thoughts. But don't get it twisted. This really is just the beginning…" Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit