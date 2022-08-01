Rihanna Just Put a Cute Summer Twist On a Lingerie Classic

In the It color of the season.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 1, 2022
Rihanna White Pant Suit 2019 Fenty Beauty Event
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is known for her lingerie dressing, whether the occasion is fashion week, date night with A$AP Rocky, or a promo photoshoot for Savage X Fenty. The CEO just modeled the brand's latest installment, which gave lingerie a summer twist in the It color of the season.

On Sunday, the company posted a sultry selfie of Rih on their Instagram with the singer posing on a carpeted floor in a low-cut, orange babydoll top with floral embroidery and matching undies. The mogul leaned back onto her hands and stared off into the distance with a perfectly-glossed (S/O Fenty Beauty) pout on her face. She added a long beaded necklace that tucked into the camisole and wore her hair pin straight.

"All dolled up… For no one but ya damn self 🌶," the brand's caption read, referencing the name of the style.

The new mama recently celebrated the beloved brand's four-year anniversary. The company marked the milestone with a sweet post acknowledging Rih and her vision that started it all.

"Our fearless Founder, @badgalriri, envisioned a line where everyBODY could feel confident & sexy," they wrote alongside a video montage of the Bad Gal wearing different pieces from the line. "And in 4 short years, we've Xpanded beyond our wildest wild thoughts. But don't get it twisted. This really is just the beginning…⁣"

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Rihanna Ulta Beauty Event Twisted Halter Top
Rihanna Gave the Twisted Halter-Neck Trend a Maternity Upgrade
Amal Clooney Red Lingerie Dress
Amal Clooney Puts a Sophisticated Twist on Lingerie Dressing
Jennifer Lopez Crisscross Jeans
Jennifer Lopez Just Put a Literal Twist on the Mom Jean
Rihanna Pink Dress Long Curly Hair 2018 Sephora Event
Rihanna Paired a Blonde Bob With a White Corset In Her Latest Lingerie Campaign
Megan Fox Wearing JW Pei
Megan Fox Put a Punk Twist on This Nostalgic Hairstyle
Rihanna Wore Sheer Maternity Lingerie at Paris Fashion Week
Rihanna Wore Sheer Maternity Lingerie on the Streets of Paris
Rihanna
Rihanna Just Wore a Robe as a Gown, and It Works
KALEY CUOCO
Who Won Fashion Today?
Jennifer Lopez Coach Campaign
Jennifer Lopez Posed in the Suburbs While Wearing a Canadian Tuxedo With Nothing But a Bra
Rihanna
Rihanna Matched Her Lingerie to Her Striped Red Mullet
rihanna silver crop top
Rihanna is Reportedly in "Awe" of Her New Baby Boy
Rihanna Blue Gown and A$AP Rocky Black Suit 2019 Fashion Awards
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Welcomed Their Baby
Rihanna Self-Care Routine Bra and Short Set
Rihanna Does Self-Care Saturday in a Matching Blue Bra and Short Set
Rihanna Green and Purple Pants Shirt and A$AP Rocky 2022 Fenty Beauty and Skin
Rihanna Wore a Bra Top and Denim Skirt For a Date Night With A$AP Rocky
rihanna green dress asap rocky purple coat
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Had a Rave-Themed Baby Shower
Rihanna Bra and Shorts Date Night Outfit
Rihanna Wore a Sheer Bra and Blingy Short Shorts for Date Night with A$AP Rocky