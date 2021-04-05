Rihanna Marched at a Stop Asian Hate Rally in N.Y.C.
The pop star made her own signs for an incognito appearance at the protest.
Rihanna is speaking out against the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S.
Over the weekend, the pop star's assistant Tina Truong shared photos of herself and Rihanna making signs and attending a Stop Asian Hate march in New York City. In Truong's Instagram stories, Rihanna could be seen working on a neon green sign that read, "Hate = Racism Against God!"
Truong posted photos and videos from the protest, in which Rihanna could be seen holding the sign and dancing with fellow marchers. The Fenty mogul went incognito in a black baseball cap, a matching mask, and a pair of sunglasses.
"This is what solidarity looks like!" Truong wrote.
In a post on Instagram last month, Rihanna decried the rise in attacks against Asian-Americans, addressing the Atlanta shooting which left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women.
"What happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic, and is certainly not an isolated incident by any means," she wrote. "AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated and it's disgusting! I'm heartbroken for the Asian community and my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost yesterday. The hate must stop. #ProtectAAPILives"
She also re-shared a video of actor and activist Daniel Dae Kim discussing the recent hate crimes.