Rihanna Went to Dinner in Sheer Lingerie
She paired her see-through top with sweats and a robe.
Bras? Who needs 'em. Opaque tops? So 2020.
Rihanna, master of the gasp-inducing fashion statement, stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills wearing a completely sheer black lace camisole (otherwise known as lingerie) sans bra. The Fenty mogul paired the racy piece with a long black silk kimono decorated with elaborate fan designs across the back, oversize black sweatpants, bright purple and white Nike Air Jordans, neon green sunglasses, and layered necklaces. She added an additional splash of color to the look with a bright red lip.
Of course, sweatpants fashun is kind of RiRi's thing. Track pants and strappy sandals? Why the hell not! Slouchy sweats and pumps? Consider it handled.
Rihanna's latest is truly all of our favorite elements of quarantine (robes, sweats, nudity) combined in one surprisingly elevated going-out look. Catch us sporting sweats at the club at some point in 2022.