Rihanna Wore a Sheer Bra and Blingy Short Shorts for Date Night with A$AP Rocky

Last night, the singer stepped out for a date night with her partner A$AP Rocky at Giorgio Baldi, of course, wearing super stylish, super sexy PJs that consisted of a sheer black bra layered underneath a white button-down that she left open to show off her bump and a black jacket. On bottom, she opted for mini shorts with sequined stripes down the front and open-toe heels with blingy ankle straps.

The outing came just days following A$AP's arrest after he and Rihanna returned from their vacation in Barbados. Upon landing in Los Angeles, the rapper was taken into custody and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He was later released on $550,000 bail. According to a source at Us Weekly, Rihanna hasn't gone into much detail about the arrest and is "truly focused on her pregnancy." The insider added, "She is very confident about everything and has told friends she just hopes for a positive outcome."