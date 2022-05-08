Rihanna Does Self-Care Saturday in a Matching Blue Bra and Short Set

For Rihanna, even a night at home calls for an epic maternity style moment. On Saturday, the singer, who is expecting her first child seemingly any day now, indulged in an evening of self-care and shared her bedtime routine in the chicest lingerie set while doing so.

Rihanna Self-Care Routine Bra and Short Set Credit: @badgalriri/Instagram

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Rih wore a light blue satin bra with gold chain detailing on each strap and a matching short set by Savage x Fenty, as she broke down her skincare regimen. She paired the look with a white towel wrapped around her head and gold jewelry, including layers of chain necklaces and a bangle on one wrist.

Revealing the secret behind her bad gal glow, Rihanna applied the Cookies N Clean detox mask from her Fenty Skin line, before lathering her arms and bump with the brand's whipped oil body cream. Her final steps included pouring a bottle of ginger ale into a champagne flute and placing a pair of cucumbers over her eyes.

"and that's on self care bih 🧖🏿‍♀️," she captioned the clip.

This is just one of many looks that Rihanna has worn throughout her pregnancy that purposely highlights her baby bump. In an interview with Vogue for the magazine's May issue, Rihanna said that she swore off shopping for clothes in the "maternity aisle" after finding out she was expecting. "I'm sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing," she explained.