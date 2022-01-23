Rihanna Went Pantless on a Date with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has already worn an extreme miniskirt in the dead of winter , so it comes as little surprise that on a recent date night with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the singer would bare her legs entirely when temperatures hit below freezing.

Yesterday, Rih stepped out in a pantless look for dinner in a frigid New York City, wearing an oversized jersey that extended down only to the very tops of her thighs. Her shoes — a pair of strappy stiletto sandals — also weren't practical for the weather, but she did attempt to offset the chill with a red puffer coat, blue and black Miu Miu gloves, and a baseball cap emblazoned with the letter "R."