Rihanna's Sporty Date Night Look Included an Oversized Jersey and Designer Adidas Clogs

It's no question that pretty much anything Rihanna wears instantly makes its way to our mood boards, from thigh-high denim boots to distressed button-ups. And now, the queen of sporty-chic dressing is making sure the girls are taken care of during football season, too, by styling an oversized jersey in the most fashion It girl way for date night.

On Tuesday, the singer was spotted sporting the casual look while stepping out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City. In true Rih fashion, the star looked effortlessly cool while wearing an oversized navy blue jersey top paired with olive and black checkered pants. White rectangular sunglasses, a smattering of gold jewelry, and a snakeskin Gucci handbag with a bamboo handle completed Rihanna's look, which was elevated even more by her head-turning shoe choice of black and white Adidas x Gucci clogs. The singer wore her waist-skimming tresses down in beachy waves and opted for a low-key glam with a brown lip.

A$AP Rocky matched his girlfriend's vibe for the night out, wearing a plain boxy white T-shirt, blue Gucci trousers, a baseball cap, and black and white sneakers. This isn't the first time the pair has been spotted on a parents' night out since welcoming their newborn son together in May, but a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that they're now much more selective about being seen in public.

"They're keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family," the source said. "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night, and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."