Rihanna Styled An It Girl Staple In the Most Bad Gal Way For Date Night

Rihanna may have officially joined the cool mom club, but that doesn't mean she ever stopped being that girl — and she's on a mission to make sure we don't forget it. On Thursday, the singer hit the streets of New York City hand-in-hand with boyfriend A$AP Rocky while wearing one of the most popular pieces of the summer styled in a completely elevated way.

Leaving their 4-month-old baby boy at home, the couple stepped out for a parents' night out dinner at Emilio's Ballato. While Rihanna may have sported an oversized white button-up shirt for the occasion (a summer 2022 It girl staple), she managed to make it a true Bad Gal RiRi look by layering it over a skin-tight black micro-minidress with crisscrossing straps. A simple gold chain necklace, chunky gold rings, and ankle-flossing black heels completed her look, and she wore her waist-skimming tresses down, save for two tiny ponytails on the crown of her head.

The NYC outing apparently comes as a rarity for the new parents, as a source recently told Us Weekly that Rihanna and A$AP "rarely leave their baby's side."

"They're being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being," the source shared. "They both feel really blessed and couldn't be happier."

The source then added that Rihanna feels no pressure to put unnecessary expectations on her post-pregnancy body. "Rihanna's not in a rush to lose the baby weight. She's really embraced her body and doesn't feel pressure to lose it quickly," the source continued. "Rihanna is a workaholic, so it's nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood."