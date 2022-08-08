Rihanna Wore Mom Jeans and an Octopus-Style Button-Up During Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Just months after welcoming their first child together back in May, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are back to doing what they do best: Setting new standards for New York City street style.

Leaving their baby boy at home, the couple was spotted on a parents-only stroll together in NYC on Saturday night. Rihanna wore a very casual (for her) look for the occasion, consisting of the baggiest blue jeans paired with an interesting pale blue button-up. While the top seemed normal enough, Rih elevated the look with her signature flair by opting for a deconstructed blouse with a thick fringe hem instead of your basic silhouette.

The singer finished her outfit with simple white and green Adidas sneakers, layers of necklaces, a smattering of gold jewelry, and skinny black sunglasses. She wore her naturally curly hair down, save for her front pieces which were pinned back. Rocky reached for an equally low-key look for their outing, sporting coordinating denim, a white long-sleeved graphic T-shirt, and a black utility vest. Stacks of chain necklaces and a multi-color knit hat completed the rapper's look, and he also wore a pair of skinny sunglasses despite the late-night hour.

The couple's rare excursion comes shortly after a source told Entertainment Tonight that Rihanna and A$AP have aimed to keep a low profile since becoming first-time parents.

"They're keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family," the source shared. "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."