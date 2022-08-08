Rihanna Wore Mom Jeans and an Octopus-Style Button-Up During Date Night With A$AP Rocky

The streets of New York City missed them.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky. Photo: Splash News

Just months after welcoming their first child together back in May, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are back to doing what they do best: Setting new standards for New York City street style.

Leaving their baby boy at home, the couple was spotted on a parents-only stroll together in NYC on Saturday night. Rihanna wore a very casual (for her) look for the occasion, consisting of the baggiest blue jeans paired with an interesting pale blue button-up. While the top seemed normal enough, Rih elevated the look with her signature flair by opting for a deconstructed blouse with a thick fringe hem instead of your basic silhouette.

The singer finished her outfit with simple white and green Adidas sneakers, layers of necklaces, a smattering of gold jewelry, and skinny black sunglasses. She wore her naturally curly hair down, save for her front pieces which were pinned back. Rocky reached for an equally low-key look for their outing, sporting coordinating denim, a white long-sleeved graphic T-shirt, and a black utility vest. Stacks of chain necklaces and a multi-color knit hat completed the rapper's look, and he also wore a pair of skinny sunglasses despite the late-night hour.

The couple's rare excursion comes shortly after a source told Entertainment Tonight that Rihanna and A$AP have aimed to keep a low profile since becoming first-time parents.

"They're keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family," the source shared. "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence Sun Umbrella
Jennifer Lawrence Has the Most Stylish Solution for Sun Protection
Rihanna Blue Gown and A$AP Rocky Black Suit 2019 Fashion Awards
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Welcomed Their Baby
Rihanna Head Dress Black Lace Crop Top and A$AP Rocky Gucci Milan Fall/Winter 2022/23 Show
Rihanna Welcomed Spring in a Sheer Pink Dress on a Stroll With A$AP Rocky
Jennifer Lawrence Crochet Dress
Jennifer Lawrence Just Elevated the Coastal Grandma Look in a Chic Crochet Dress
Jennifer Lopez Blue Sweater Wide-Leg Jeans Paris 2022
Jennifer Lopez Traded In Her Honeymoon Dresses for a Pair of Wide-Leg Jeans
Rihanna VOGUE
Rihanna Posed in a Bathtub Wearing Nothing But a Necklace
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Slinky Low-Rise Skirt and Tank Top Combo Is the Epitome of Sexy Summer Casual
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly "Really Enjoying" Pregnancy
Rihanna
Rihanna Paired a Bra Top with Undone Overalls
Rihanna
Rihanna Wore an All-Leather Look With Nothing But a Blinged-Out Bra Underneath
Rihanna
Rihanna Went Pantless on a Date with A$AP Rocky
joe alwyn taylor swift black coats
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Made a Rare Public Appearance in Adorable Coordinating Outfits
Rihanna Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Speaks Out After Accidentally Starting a Rumor About Rihanna's Pregnancy
Rihanna Elevated Pajamas
Rihanna Stepped Out for a Late-Night Dinner in Elevated PJs
Rihanna
Rihanna Put a Sporty Twist On Her Maternity Style
Katie Holmes Floral Dress Blazer New York City Summer
Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering