Rihanna's Midriff-Flossing Minidress Is Her Boldest Maternity Look to Date

After arriving to Dior's runway show in sheer lingerie during Paris Fashion Week, we thought Rihanna's maternity style couldn't possibly get any bolder, but over the weekend, she did the unthinkable and one-upped herself in her most daring look to date.

On Sunday, the mom-to-be stepped out for dinner with her partner A$AP Rocky in her native Barbados, wearing a midriff-flossing minidress by Dundas (see photos). The LBD featured a built-in bra top, a giant cutout at the neckline, and an asymmetric lace-up panel that began from the top of her belly down and over to her upper left thigh. She accessorized with gold metallic heeled sandals and oversized hoops, and pulled her back into a polished top knot.

Rih kept close to A$AP on their way to the restaurant, and just two days prior the couple touched down in Barbados to visit family ahead of their baby's due date. Which will be a bittersweet moment once that day comes — on one hand, it will be a joyous occasion, but it also sadly means, no more iconic pregnancy fashion moments from everyone's favorite bad gal.

Last week, Rihanna spoke about her unabashed take on maternity style during an interview with Vogue. "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'" she said. "I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."