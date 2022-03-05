Rihanna Had a Maternity Matching Moment in a Cutout Jumpsuit and Statement-Making Sunglasses
If there's anything that Rihanna has taught us over this last month, it's that pregnancy can be sexy. The singer has not been afraid to highlight her expecting shape, from her sheer lingerie front row at Dior to a head-turning shredded top and matching "naked" pants on the red carpet. And her bad gal maternity style is showing no signs of slowing down.
On Friday night, Rih attended a party at Caviar Kaspia in Paris and took to Instagram to share a photo of her late-night look. Taking a bombshell approach to her new figure, the mom-to-be wore a stretchy maternity jumpsuit that's not actually a maternity jumpsuit with dual cutouts — one across the right side of her chest, and the other, on the left side of her bump. The aqua shade of the one-piece expertly matched her over-the-top sunglasses and her pointed-toe heels.
On top, she layered a brown zip-up hoodie underneath an army green parka, and accessorized with a long diamond necklace. "Thicc," Rih captioned the carousel of snapshots.
Despite her short time in Paris, Rihanna has already caused quite a stir with her show-stopping outfits. She gave onlookers a sidewalk fashion show while on her way to Dior's fall/winter 2022 presentation in her boldest maternity look to date — a completely sheer black negligee paired with a matching thong and a leather trench coat. Before that? The songwriter wore a peach leather minidress and strappy sandals that laced all the way up her calf.