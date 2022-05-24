Rihanna is Reportedly in "Awe" of Her New Baby Boy

After months of redefining maternity fashion during her pregnancy, Rihanna gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky earlier this month — and the new mother is reportedly loving her new gig.

A source recently told People that Rih and Rocky are "doing great" post-birth and have taken the transition into parenthood in stride. "Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great," the source shared. "Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him. She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."