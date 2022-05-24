Rihanna is Reportedly in "Awe" of Her New Baby Boy
After months of redefining maternity fashion during her pregnancy, Rihanna gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky earlier this month — and the new mother is reportedly loving her new gig.
A source recently told People that Rih and Rocky are "doing great" post-birth and have taken the transition into parenthood in stride. "Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great," the source shared. "Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him. She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."
While many questioned whether or not the singer would give birth in her home country of Barbados, the source confirmed why Rihanna ultimately decided to remain in the states and reiterated the star's love for her son. "Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," the source said. "She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."
The source added that Rihanna "doesn't seem rushed to get back to work" and "very much enjoys spending quiet time with her baby."
Earlier this year, Rihanna opened up about her excitement surrounding the arrival of her child when talking with Vogue. "They're going to teach me more than I could ever teach them," Rihanna said. "And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I'm just here to keep them on the rails — a passenger as much as the driver."