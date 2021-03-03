Rihanna Wore '60s-Inspired Lingerie on a Picnic
Summer can't come soon enough.
Consider us inspired. Savage X Fenty just posted a retro campaign video of Rihanna modeling one of the looks from their spring line.
In it, she shows off her tattoos in a '60s-inspired floral bikini with a floor-length, sheer duster of the same print. And she's serving up all kinds of vintage fashion inspo that will have us adding to cart and running to the salon (peep the bangs).
With this dose of heat, Rihanna has us anxiously awaiting summer. The campaign video shows the nine-time Grammy winner outside in a garden, posing on a lounge chair and a picnic blanket before blowing the camera a kiss.
The multi-hyphenate singer's lingerie brand recently received a $1 billion valuation, and she's only expanding her empire. After raising its $115 million Series B funding round, the brand plans to use the funding to expand into athletic wear.