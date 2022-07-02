Rihanna Debuted Her Cool Mom Style in Her First Appearance Since Giving Birth

Welcome back, RiRi.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 2, 2022
Rihanna Post-Baby Outing
Photo: Getty

Just like pregnancy, motherhood isn't stopping Rihanna from dressing however she wants.

While some new moms drastically overhaul their wardrobes after having a baby, RiRi isn't one of them. Case in point? On Friday, the pop star stepped out for her first appearance since giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky's first child in an outfit that was quintessentially Rihanna.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Rih was spotted supporting A$AP at the Wireless Festival in London, and for the low-key occasion, the singer debuted her cool mom style in an oversized black Prada puffer jacket with a feathered hood and matching trousers. She accessorized with a chunky silver necklace layered with a diamond choker, hoop earrings, and a black handbag. Her long dark hair was styled straight and featured a sleek middle part.

Last month, Rihanna welcomed her baby boy, and since then, she's been spending a lot of time at home with him in Los Angeles, according to People. "Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," a source told the outlet. "She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."

They added that the singer "doesn't seem rushed to get back to work" and "very much enjoys spending quiet time with her baby."

